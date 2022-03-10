Lufkin police have charged a Corrigan man in the overnight shooting death of a 21-year-old Lufkin man.
Police filed a warrant for murder against Ishmael Muhammad, 20, of Corrigan, in connection to the shooting death of Zetavius Robins, of Lufkin, that occurred at the Sonic Drive-In on West Frank Avenue.
Muhammad shot Robins following a brief verbal encounter in the Sonic parking lot around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
She said Robins was shot while attempting to leave the restaurant in his vehicle. After being wounded, he crashed his car into a building across the street.
Robins was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died, Pebsworth said.
A passenger in Robins’ vehicle, 21-year-old Kiera Allen, of Lufkin, also was wounded in the incident, according to Pebsworth. She was flown to an out-of-town hospital where she remains in stable condition. She is expected to recover, Pebsworth said.
Muhammad was taken into custody shortly after the shooting after a traffic stop by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, Pebsworth said. The trooper heard radio traffic describing the suspect vehicle and made the traffic stop on Lotus Lane.
In addition to murder, Muhammad is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He remains in the Angelina County Jail on a combined $1,005,000 bond.
Police initially believed there may have been a second suspect in Robins’ death but through the course of their investigation determined Muhammad acted alone, Pebsworth said.
