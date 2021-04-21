Pablo Casals, cellist, conductor, teacher and recipient of the United Nations Peace Medal, also widely spoke about and promoted early childhood development throughout his life.
“The child must know that he is a miracle; that since the beginning of the world there hasn’t been, and until the end of the world there will not be, another child like him,” Casals said.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual celebration of The Week of the Young Child, hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
First established in 1971, the Week of the Young Child highlights activities and resources that support laying a foundation during the early formative years of childhood that result in success in school and later life.
Annually, a week is set apart that celebrates young children, their teachers, their families and the importance of experiences between birth and kindergarten that influence brain development and future social and emotional well-being. This year, it was officially celebrated April 10-16 with activities continuing throughout the month.
NAEYC’s Week of the Young Child offers suggestions from its list of resources for purposeful activities to engage young learners throughout this week and prove beneficial for child development at all times. Suggestions include:
■ Music Monday — Studies show listening to music can boost a child’s self-esteem and social skills and even help them focus. Play “talent show” by turning on some background music or tuning in to a favorite jazz or classical station and allowing children to draw or color what the music makes them feel.
■ Tasty Tuesday — Teaching young children to help in the kitchen can encourage strong language skills and basic math concepts. Cook up a favorite recipe together with lively conversation and hands-on measuring and stirring.
■ Work Together Wednesday — Encourage children to explore, create and learn through shared basic activities around the house.
■ Artsy Thursday — Inspire children to use their imagination and creativity as they express themselves with crayons, finger paint or crafting.
■ Family Friday — Use this time to focus on our youngest learners spending time with their first teachers — their parents and families.
Nelson Mandela once said, “History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children.”
We strongly agree.
This week in April reminds us to take time to recommit to ensuring every child experiences the type of early environment at home, at child care, at school and in their community that provides opportunities for growth and development in which children sing, cook together, build together, create art and celebrate with their families every day.
Every week should be considered The Week of the Young Child, and history will applaud us for our dedication and commitment to children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.