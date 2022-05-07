The Angelina County Genealogical Society is hosting seven different conferences this year. Two have already occurred: The Angelina County African American Genealogy/History Conference on Feb. 11 and the Angelina County Texas History Conference on April 9.
On tap next will be the Angelina County Genealogy Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 in the meeting room of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 S. Chestnut St. in Lufkin.
Speakers already scheduled include: Fred Smith’s “Did Thomas Jefferson Father Children By Sally Hemings?”, Sherrie Leach’s “What Do you Do With a Mystery DNA?” and Linda Reynolds’ “Genealogy Abounds at the East Texas Research Center.”
The Authors’ Autograph Party is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23 at the chamber. This one springboards from the event by same name last year.
Our second Logging Camp and Sawmill Reunion will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 in the chamber meeting room. Karen Kurth Hall has already agreed to speak on “The Men Who Founded Angelina County Lumber Company” and Linda Reynolds will speak on “Sawmill Records in the East Texas Research Center.”
The Angelina County Civil War History Conference will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 in the chamber meeting room. Richard Short, my good friend from seminary, will speak on Stonewall Jackson.
The Genealogy Lock In hosted by the Central Texas Genealogical Society will be Oct. 21. The event is free to the public and provided to 47 libraries in Texas, including Kurth Memorial Library, where it will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 11 is the date for the Angelina County Veterans Day Conference at the meeting room of the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce. Four speakers are scheduled at this time: Mike Taylor will speak on his service in the Kosovo War and about his father, John Taylor, who parachuted onto Utah Beach; Ulysses Garner will speak on his service as a Marine in Vietnam; and Jamie Carter Bollich will speak on her father’s experiences as a POW under the Germans, chronicled in his book ‘‘Just Another Soldier.’’
The cost for most of the Angelina County conferences is $10 per person, regardless of the number of sessions attended. Any East Texans willing to speak at these conferences, or if they know of someone willing to speak, should contact Dixon.
Former Lufkin resident Paul Chachere will discuss “My Cajun Ancestry” at the 5 p.m. May 16 meeting of the Angelina County Genelaogical Society in the Community Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library.
The Jasper County Historical Commission has finalized its schedule for the Jasper County Genealogy/History Conference for July 15. Contact Chairman John Johnson at (409) 658-4241 or jaspercountyhc@yahoo.com.
