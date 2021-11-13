Moms and daughters. What an interesting relationship.
I am in the middle — mom to a nearly 21-year-old college student and the daughter of a strong, outspoken and highly opinioned woman in her mid 80s whom I have looked up to, sought advice from and begged food and money from my whole life.
Being in her mid 80s has not slowed my mom down — well, at least not when it comes to telling you exactly what she thinks — and mincing no words.
I learned early on don’t ask her opinion or for advice if you don’t want the truth. She taught me that even when you don’t feel good — you get up, put your makeup on, get dressed and go to work. It’s that simple.
We are close, much more now as adults than as the teenage daughter-mother duo. We argued and fought as most do, but as I grew older, I could more clearly see the method to her madness and what drives her. And I found most of what makes her tick also is what makes me — well, me.
But this COVID thing has come between us. No, we are not arguing over vaccinations or individuals’ rights to get one or not get one.
It has put distance between us. I no longer get the great, long mom hugs to which I am accustomed. And that hurts.
The change is in me — and I realized it this week when she stepped forward to hug me during one of my visits to their house to borrow some of my dad’s tools.
Without thinking, not only did I take a step back but I also put my hand up like a stop sign.
What in the world is going on? What was I thinking?
I was not thinking. I did it automatically.
I had not been feeling great for a couple of days, and the doctor confirmed it is allergies. No fever. No body aches. It’s all in my head — which is what my mom has always told me.
But still, I feared getting her or my dad sick. No hugging.
That is what COVID has done to me. I have not had the virus. Neither have they. Both have been vaccinated and had their booster shots. But, still, it was my reaction.
I did not even realize the impact of such a simple, albeit thoughtless, act until later that day when she told me what I had done made her heart hurt.
What the heck? Before COVID I would have hugged her. I have allergies. Nothing more. But now, I worry about getting them sick.
And, yes, in the height of the virus, we did not go into their house. We did not hug. Did a lot of air hugs, but not being held tight and feeling your mom or dad’s arms around you in that reassuring parent/child embrace had been tough.
But I thought that was over for us. We’re all vaccinated. We have been hugging and hanging out, having dinner together. This is the first time in the past two years I have not felt well and so the knee-jerk reaction.
I am so thankful I can still get hugs from my parents, who this year celebrated 65 years of marriage.
So from now on, no more missing any hugs. And most likely I will be stopping by their house randomly just to get a hug and some much-needed mom advice. I need all of both that I can get.
