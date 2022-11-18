White Christmas

“Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico” is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Temple Theater. Tickets are $15 for youth and $30-$50 for adults.

The Angelina Arts Alliance has many events to get East Texans in the holiday spirit this season.

Music and dance lovers can go to “Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Temple Theater.