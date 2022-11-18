The Angelina Arts Alliance has many events to get East Texans in the holiday spirit this season.
Music and dance lovers can go to “Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Temple Theater.
The performance, by the Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuélla, is a celebration of Spanish heritage and culture and presents traditions and customs that people in Mexico indulge in during the Christmas season.
The show focuses on Nochebuena (Christmas Eve), where Mexican families attend midnight Mass before returning home to a late-night feast that includes food, drink and lots of music. Tickets are $15 for youth and $30-$50 for adults.
The next event is a showing of a classic Christmas movie, “White Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at The Pines Theater.
The movie is about singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) joining sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into Gen. Waverly (Dean Jagger), the boys’ commander in World War II, who is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. So the foursome plan a musical extravaganza that’s sure to put Waverly and his business in the black.
Tickets for the movie are $5.
Theater lovers can see “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage,” a special Discovery Series Show, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Temple Theater.
“Produced by Gershwin Entertainment, ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character,” according to The Angelina Arts Alliance press release.
This Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz first aired on television more than 50 years ago.
The live onstage adaptation of the classic animated special brings all the favorite characters to life, all set to the sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score. It even expands the storyline into greater detail with more fun, more music and more finding the true Christmas spirit.
The show also includes an intermission and, after the final bow, the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing Christmas favorites. Tickets are $6 and $11.
Another musical experience will be available with the “Dailey & Vincent Christmas Tour” at 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17 at The Pines Theater.
For the last four years, Dailey & Vincent have brought their multi-award winning American Music (bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music) to a national television audience on their top-rated, national, weekly television show, The Dailey & Vincent Show on RFD TV.
They are Grand Ole Opry members and have won numerous awards, including Grammy and Dove awards. Tickets are $45-$55.
For tickets, go to angelinaarts.org, the Angelina Arts Alliance box office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or call (936) 633-5454.
