Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies and volunteers are gearing up for another season of Shop with a Cop.
This program began out of Jana Thompson’s desire to make sure children had a Christmas and to connect families with law enforcement again, and she said she has been so surprised at the growth every year.
“We started with one deputy, two little boys and $200 that first year, and I never dreamed we would get to this point,” Thompson said.
Though this year’s program will look a little different, the show must go on. The kids won’t have a chance to actually shop with their cops this year, but their deputies will pick up their gifts in the store and deliver them on Christmas Eve like Santa Claus himself.
Sheriff Greg Sanches said this is a great program for both law enforcement and the kids in the community.
“It’s a good rapport with the kids to see that officers do care and that we try to raise money and give back to the community and hopefully let the kids have a good Christmas.”
It may not be possible to see the full impact of the program, but they do sometimes see the impact. Sanches said he has run across some of the kids he has met through programs like Shop with a Cop, and
“You know that they never really forgot it and it was something good,” he said.
When she first started the program, Thompson said she saw how much of a divide there was between some people and law enforcement, and she continues to see that this year. She hopes to bridge that gap by showing children and their families that law enforcement is here to help them.
“We know money is tight this year for everyone,” Thompson said. “I just hope we can make an impact on their life and that they can see that law enforcement is there for them this year.”
They are collecting money from donations from deputies through no-shave November and December, and they are collecting from the community at Walmart in the boots by the registers.
This is the first year Sanches has allowed employees to grow beards for the program, and he said they were willing to donate $100 to participate.
“(Shop with a Cop) makes them feel good. It’s good self-esteem,” Sanches said. “Law enforcement hear all the negatives, and then when you get involved in something like that, it’s a positive. Then they realize that there’s a lot of good people out there, as well.”
This year with the pandemic and the state of the economy, the program might be even more important, he said.
Thompson said they often have last-minute families and she thanked the many law enforcement officials who give their time and money to help this program and the community members who help every year, as well.
“This has grown faster than I ever dreamed,” she said. “It is very humbling when a child only asks for a candy cane for Christmas. It’s amazing to see their faces when their eyes light up. The Lord sends us the kids and provides the funds every year.”
