Though Lufkin personnel are working diligently to rebuild the city’s water supply, the city is asking residents to continue conserving water while it works to restore water pressure to everyone.
“We are getting numerous reports of people at commercial car washes around town washing their vehicles,” city communications director Jessica Pebsworth said. “Those are high-pressure systems that use a ton of water.”
The city is asking residents to wait to do water-related activities until pressure has returned to the whole system. The city will give a green light for when that is, she said.
“And if you own one of these commercial car washes, please consider shutting off your water to prevent waste at a time when conservation is critical to restore water pressure to everyone,” she said.
The boil water notice is also still in effect, which means water should be boiled before it is used to cook, drink or make ice.
