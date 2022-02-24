Hudson Middle School and High School students will be showcasing music that their UIL teams have been working on — as well as other pieces prepared by various choirs — at 6 p.m. Friday in the Hudson Auditorium.
There is no admission charge, though donations will be accepted.
The concert also will feature piano and vocal soloists performing various pieces. Audience members will hear students performing a wide range of music, including music from the Renaissance period, traditional folk music from Israel, Ukraine and America, as well as a variety of modern compositions, choir director Mary Turner said
“This is our last full concert of the year to feature what would be considered traditional or classical choral music,” she said. “Once we reach the month of March, we will begin work on our end-of-the-year Pops Concert, featuring popular music nominated and elected by the students themselves.”
The performance will give students a chance to develop professionalism, poise and confidence both on and off the stage, Turner said. Additionally, it gives them a goal to work toward as they are striving to build their musical skills, she said.
“Performing offers rich educational opportunities,” she said. “Participating in a concert featuring multiple ensembles allows students to experience a broad range of musical genres, and it also provides a ready-made support system for students to encourage each other.”
Turner would encourage anyone who enjoys beautiful music to come to the concert, as it is a joy and a blessing to hear the students perform, she said.
Every child needs a place to belong and excel; for many, being a part of a musical group is that place, she said.
“In my 21 years of teaching, I have worked with numerous students for whom music was their biggest motivation in coming to school and keeping their grades up,” she said. “I've taught students for whom choir was their lifeline as they navigated the challenging path from adolescence to young adulthood. Supporting students in choir, athletics, culinary, band, etc. doesn't just support those activities; it gives support to those students as whole individuals. I am very thankful to serve in a community that looks out for children in so many ways, including providing music education and artistic opportunities for them.”
