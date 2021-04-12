Lufkin police released the identity of the 18-year-old who died in the fatal crash Sunday morning.
Natalie Chavez, of Lufkin, was a passenger in a Dodge Charger driven by Robert Cavazos, 19, of Diboll, according to a Lufkin police report. She, Ricardo Solis Jr., 20, and Angel Sanchez, 19, were passengers in the back seat, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth. Police do not believe they were not wearing seat belts, according to the release.
Cavazos left Kit McConnico Park driving at a high rate of speed and lost control, the report stated. He hit a tree and rolled the vehicle around 12:25 a.m. Sunday, according to the police report.
Chavez, Solis and Sanchez were thrown from the vehicle. Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene. Cavazos, Solis and Sanchez were taken to local hospitals and later transported for further treatment, according to the report.
Cavazos and Sanchez are expected to recover, but Solis remains in critical condition, the report stated.
Jaylon Jackson, a 19-year-old front seat passenger, was wearing his seat belt and didn't require transport to the hospital, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation, according to Pebsworth's release.
