The Diboll Lumberjacks recently wrapped up another football season that ended with a playoff berth while the Huntington Red Devils continued their recent stretch of solid play.
Both teams had players who drew statewide attention on the Class 3A Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team, which was announced earlier this week.
In addition, Lufkin had one of its own players named to the all-state team as Wilburn Smallwood drew recognition.
Smallwood earned his honorable mention spot on the defensive line after a season in which he wreaked havoc on opposing offense. He was second on the team with 58 tackles, including 40 solos. He also had a team-high 14 tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries and was second on the squad with six sacks.
He has signed with SFA.
Huntington junior Ayden Colbert led the way as he was named a first-team all-state punter. For the season, he averaged 42.3 yards on 26 punts. Five of those landed inside the 10 yard line, while he had a long of 57.
In addition to his punting exploits, Colbert also made 5-of-6 field goals and 17-of-23 extra points.
He had company from a fellow Red Devil as Hunter Mayes earned honorable-mention honors in the secondary.
For the season, the Huntington senior had 123 tackles, including 53 solos, to go along with five tackles for losses five pass breakups and an interception.
Jaylen McMillan led the way for Diboll’s selections as he was a third-team all-state performer in the secondary.
He finished the season with 112 tackles, including 73 solos. McMillan also had 18 tackles for losses, eight sacks, a fumble recovery and three interceptions.
Jeremiah Gums was named an honorable-mention selection on the defensive line. The Diboll junior had 101 tackles, 33 solos, 16 tackles for losses, 12 quarterback pressures and six sacks.
Gums was also the District 9-3A DI Defensive MVP.
Hallettsville running back Jonathon Brooks and Canadian linebacker Ethan Jackson were named the players of the year on the all-state team.
Brooks, who signed with the University of Texas, rushed for 3,530 yards with 62 touchdowns for the Division I runner-up. He also had 17 receptions for 319 yards and three scores. He rushed for 1,749 yards and 27 TDs in the playoffs.
Jackson had 158 tackles, 30 of them for losses in leading Canadian to the Division II title. Jim Ned’s Matt Fanning was the coach of the year, leading his team to the Division I title.
