Those of us who are old enough still have our “Where were you?” moments when it comes to Sept. 11, 2001.
Personally, I was getting ready to head out my door for classes at Stephen F. Austin State University when I saw the news unfolding. On any other morning, I didn’t bother turning on my TV. I just got up, got ready and hit the road. I still don’t know why my TV was on that morning.
Like everyone else, I thought the first plane hitting the tower was some tragic accident. I hate admitting it wasn’t enough to stop me from getting ready to get on with my day. It was sad, but so is a lot of stuff, I thought. We’ve all heard news of aircraft disasters. We’ve built up some calluses to such sad news.
When the second plane hit, and the announcers first began mentioning the possibility of something other than an accident, I sat down.
This was different.
I didn’t make it to my classes that day. I was a part-time guy at the newspaper, and I called to see if there was anything I needed to do. As if some guy way out here in East Texas was a vital component to the heartbreak unfolding in New York.
I didn’t go anywhere the entire day. I sat in front of my TV screen with a mixture of rage and heartbreak. Someone had kicked our own Lady Liberty in the gut with a cheap shot.
It took a while to get over those feelings. Not “over” as in completely through with them. That’ll never happen.
But “over” as in having the original feelings replaced somewhat.
Replaced with a whole lot of pride.
Hearing the stories coming out of the rubble allowed me a reminder of what we Americans can be when we’re looking out for one another. Of the nearly 3,000 casualties, more than 400 were first responders. Police officers, firefighters and others who perished while doing their best to save others. There have been numerous movies issued since then, including a film about the passengers on one doomed flight who fought off terrorists and prevented even more destruction.
We heard tale after tale of true heroism, and not just from those trained to help. There were everyday people right there in the hero mix.
Along with those tales came a collective reaction from our entire nation. A surge of real love of country unlike anything I’d seen before then. A Romanian writer, Cornel Nistorescu, published an editorial in which he marveled at our response to the attack.
“On 9/11, the American tragedy turned three hundred million people into a hand put on the heart ... How on earth were they able to respond united as one human being?
“Only freedom can work such miracles.”
I had high hopes we’d found a way to use a tragedy to bring us together.
Alas, it didn’t last forever. I should have known better. All those wasted cries of “Never forget!” eventually faded like smoke.
Twenty years later, we look nothing like we did in those months following Sept. 11. We’re back to all the infighting, and it’s even worse now. We hailed as heroes everyone who sacrificed for others that day, but apparently sacrifice now is something someone else is supposed to do for us — and not something we need to do for others.
We’ll admire the men and women who wore woefully inadequate protective gear while rushing inside burning buildings, but we’ll whine about a little piece of cloth over our faces in an effort to protect others from sickness. We’ll write books and movies about the ones who suffered a lifetime of physical and mental damage following the attack, but we’re not about to take a needle in our arms.
We’ll wave flags, but only if the flags fit our own idea of what a “patriot” is supposed to be. Our “Us vs. Them” mentality is now “Us vs. Us.”
All the while, we’re back to ripping apart everything it took a terrorist attack to bring together.
Here I am 20 years later, remembering the emotions of anger and frustration I experienced that day — and realizing I’m re-living some of the same feelings. Only this time, it’s not about some foreign enemy. It’s about our own people and their willingness to forget what they swore they would never.
We’ve had plenty of reminders. Reminders of how every day of life we get is a bonus. Reminders of how many heroes actually exist — and how we consider them heroes because of their willingness to do anything for others.
Reminders of what we’re like when we’re unified. We’re unbeatable, and we’ve proven it throughout our history.
Those reminders have existed every day for the past 20 years. Instead of letting them guide us, we’ve developed even more calluses.
What will it take to get us back to some form of unity?
I sure hope it’s not another 9/11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.