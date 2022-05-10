The Salvation Army of Lufkin is holding a barbecue pork and chicken plate sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Volunteers will deliver for preorders of five or more plates ($10 each.)
“Serving hot meals to the community is nothing new for The Salvation Army,’’ according to Capt. Jenifer Phillips. ‘‘We have been heavily involved in feeding our community hot meals for a while, and even more since the COVID pandemic. Last year we fed more than 39,000 hot meals through our Community Feeding program, which is open every Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.”
Phillips and team are hoping people will join in and follow their lead by purchasing the barbecue meals for others. “We want to get Lufkin involved in the idea of feeding those around us who are hungry by buying delicious lunches for people in need,” she said. “Pilgrim’s is supplying and cooking up the barbecue and all the trimmings, so you’ll want to get meals for your own family as well!”
To have lunches delivered, the food must be pre-ordered by today and a minimum of five plates per delivery location is necessary.
“So far, we have sold close to 700 plates,” Phillips said. “If extra plates are available, they may be purchased and picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pilgrims in Lufkin for $10 a plate.”
The money raised by this event will support the Community Feeding program along with many other year-round services offered by The Salvation Army of Lufkin.
“Food is such a basic necessity,’’ Phillips said. ‘‘We offer it free daily in our Community Feeding program to anyone who has a need. Many of the people who come through our program are seniors and veterans, some are homeless, and many are just everyday families in need.”
To preorder barbecue plates or for more information about The Salvation Army, call (936) 634-5132 or visit the Lufkin facility at 412. S. Third St.
