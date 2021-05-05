Georgia-Pacific has donated $5,000 to help support the Diboll Boys & Girls Club Power Hour program. The after-school study program is designed to help students master core subjects by pairing them with academic mentors. Recently Georgia-Pacific representatives Danny Wright, Diboll lumber plant manager, back row left; and David Thelen, Diboll particleboard plant manager, back row right; visit with some of the club’s members during a ‘‘Power Hour.’’ Club members are, front row from left, Arielle Romero, Jacob Scott and Gavin Harrison; and, second row from left, Celesse Goeyns, Geraldo Villanueva, Brianna Villanueva, Kamari Williams and Tymarian Jones.