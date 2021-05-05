Georgia-Pacific is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of Diboll to help students succeed in the classroom.
The local forest products company is contributing $5,000 to support the club’s “Power Hour,” a program that pairs students with academic mentors in an after-school study hall for the third consecutive year.
“Power Hour has proved to be an effective program that helps students master core subjects like reading and math,” Steve Davidson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas, said.
“Our academic mentors are fulfilling a critical role in the lives of our students. By helping them read or solve math problems, these mentors are not only sharpening a student’s skills, but instilling discipline and confidence in our young club members. Thanks to the generosity of Georgia-Pacific, we are able to continue to invest in a bright future for our students.’’
The Boys & Girls Club’s mission to enhance the lives of area youth through leadership and education aligns with one of the key focus areas of the Georgia-Pacific Foundation, according to David Thelen, Georgia-Pacific’s area manager for OSB and composite panels.
“Education is one of the four pillars our foundation stands on, and the Boys & Girls Club staff does a great job making sure their club members have the tools and resources they need to be successful. We are once again proud to sponsor this much-needed program.”
In addition to the Boys & Girls Club Diboll investment, Georgia-Pacific also offers support to the organization’s Polk County club.
Established in 1958, the Georgia-Pacific Foundation sets aside resources to improve life in the communities where the company operates.
The Boys & Girls Club is on First Street in Diboll and is open to all school-aged children. For more information about enrollment and how your child can get involved, contact 829-5711.
