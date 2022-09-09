featured Blue Collar Mutts Rescue holding fundraiser The Lufkin Daily News Sep 9, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blue Collar Mutts Rescue has helped with saving unwanted and lost animals in our community since 2019 and has helped more than 1,000 animals return to good health and find their forever homes.The rescue will hold its first annual “Sip & Sample” fundraiser from 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 17 at Whispering Oaks Venue at 238 Schoolcraft Road in Lufkin.Come out for a fun evening of food, drinks and live music. There also will be awesome silent auction items, raffles and door prizes.Follow Blue Collar Mutts Rescue on Facebook and buy your tickets through the event page to help be a voice for the voiceless. The business also can be contacted at bluecollarmuttsrescue@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rescue Mutt Zoology Economics Internet Medicine Collar Raffle Door Prize Fundraiser Silent Auction Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin teen dies in auto-pedestrian collision in BroaddusFreddy’s to open location in LufkinUS Marshals arrest Lufkin man charged with sex assault of a childPolice: Male victim transferred to out-of-town hospital after being shot at Brandon ParkLufkin police: Victim conscious and alert after accidental shooting in Crown ColonyDPS seeking driver in hit-and-run accidentLufkin police charge man with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girlCentral grad dies in one-car crash in OrangeMan accused of assaulting a public servant while in custodyThrash Building to fall this September Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
