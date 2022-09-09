Blue Collar Mutts Rescue has helped with saving unwanted and lost animals in our community since 2019 and has helped more than 1,000 animals return to good health and find their forever homes.

The rescue will hold its first annual “Sip & Sample” fundraiser from 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 17 at Whispering Oaks Venue at 238 Schoolcraft Road in Lufkin.