The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to the Laboratory at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. The recognition follows an on-site inspection that is part of the CAP’s accreditation programs.
The Laboratory at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
“St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin takes pride in being able to provide state of the art laboratory testing for our patients and community,’’ said Dr. David Todd, medical director. ‘‘Our laboratory is equipped with some of the most advanced testing platforms available, and staffed with an experienced and knowledgeable team. Achieving this accreditation involves meeting and exceeding rigorous ongoing standards set forth by the College of American Pathologists.”
Monte Bostwick, hospital market president/CEO, said, “We appreciate all of the hard work that Dr. David Todd and our team did to attain and sustain this most prestigious award. Our lab is instrumental in the success of our daily operations. Our team works tirelessly, especially during this time of the coronavirus pandemic to provide compassionate, quality care to our patients and their families.”
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program as being equal-to, or more-stringent than the government’s own inspection program. The Accreditation Program started in the early 1960s.
During the CAP accreditation process inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
Laboratory director Wendy Tylich said the accreditation underscores the hospital’s commit to healthy communities.
“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead such an amazing laboratory team, and to be able to provide the range of testing we have available to our patients,’’ she said. ‘‘We have been blessed to be part of a health care system that cares so deeply about our patients and our communities.”
