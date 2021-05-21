NACOGDOCHES — A trio of Lumberjack football players have been named to the 2021 HERO Sports All-America teams, per a national release earlier this week. Offensive lineman Justice Guillory and defensive lineman Caleb Fox were both named to the Freshman All-American Team, while wide receiver Xavier Gipson was an honoree on the Sophomore All-American Team.
Gipson, a Freshman All-American selection via HERO Sports last season, earns honors after hauling in a career-high nine touchdown passes, tying his career best in total receptions (52) and compiling 841 receiving yards. The Dallas native had three 100-yard receiving games and caught at least one touchdown pass in each of SFA’s final seven games.
Guillory and Fox earn accolades after strong seasons in the trenches. Guillory started in seven games on the offensive line and accorded himself well, earning the Southland Conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year honors. Fox, meanwhile, proved himself on the defensive end by recording 17 tackles (7.5 TFL) and adding 2.5 sacks.
He recorded six total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack against Angelo State in his best game of the season. He was recognized as the Freshman of the Year by the league for his efforts.
