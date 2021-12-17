We should all be so thankful that we are a nation of laws and not men so that we may live in peace, harmony and prosperity, but it is past time that we realize there are enemies in the camp that intend to destroy those rights.
Lawlessness is knocking on our door, bringing anarchy in its wake. Call it what you will, it is pure evil. That evil will only be thwarted by our vigilance and courageous refusal to allow it here where we live.
In 1867, the British philosopher John Stuart Mill said, “Bad men need nothing more to encompass their ends than that good men should look on and do nothing.” Let it not be said of us, in this wonderful place called Texas and particularly Angelina County, that we did nothing to protect and defend our communities. God Himself has given us the right to choose righteousness over evil. Let’s do it.
First, we must “Give thanks in all circumstances for this is the will of God concerning you” (I Thessalonians 5:18). However, all the while we must remember that John 10:10 warns us that “Satan comes to steal, kill and destroy ... ” and he comes in the form of people, evildoers.
Second, we must pray for wisdom and courage and hold fast to the Rule of Law. It is the principle of governance in which all persons, institutions and entities, public and private, including the state itself, are accountable to laws that are (1) publicly enacted (2) equally enforced and (3) independently adjudicated. If any three of these aspects of the Rule of Law are not respected and defended, lawlessness will prevail.
Destruction of the Rule of Law is the real object of the enemy’s battle plan. If they can eliminate enforcement of the law, sufficient bail, determined prosecution or adequate sentencing, they prevail in destroying the very foundation of our nation. It has become abundantly clear that that is the primary step to “ ... fundamentally change America.”
Let there be no mistake about it. Their next step is to remove the authority of the Second Amendment so that we cannot even defend ourselves.
Third, we must unite in our communities’ commitment to preserve, protect and defend our values. Division is the modus operandi of every enemy in every battle. If we want safety for our families and businesses, we must stand in solidarity against crime and violence. That means that we cannot allow any breech in our righteous wall against the wiles of the devil.
Complacency is slow but sure death. We have had too much of that. It is time to say, “Not on our watch.” Let’s sound the alarm that starts a powerful movement in Angelina County, where every man, woman, child and business expresses, in some way, that lawlessness “Will not come nigh us.” (Psalms 91) It is our choice, our right and our responsibility.
Stay vigilant and stay tuned. You can be part of a counteroffensive to crime and violence in Angelina County to defend and support the Rule of Law and its essential defender, law enforcement. The details will begin to be available to you by the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.