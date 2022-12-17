Automobile accident

Lufkin police have released the names of the three people who died and three others who were injured in a two-vehicle crash at midnight Saturday on South First Street in which the driver is being charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.

Three of the passengers — Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage; Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage; and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper — were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others — Radaysha Jackson, 18, of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19, of Carthage — were critically injured and flown to a Tyler hospital, where they remained Saturday evening, she said. Another passenger, Omorion Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was treated and released from a local hospital.  

