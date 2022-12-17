Lufkin police have released the names of the three people who died and three others who were injured in a two-vehicle crash at midnight Saturday on South First Street in which the driver is being charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Three of the passengers — Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage; Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage; and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper — were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others — Radaysha Jackson, 18, of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19, of Carthage — were critically injured and flown to a Tyler hospital, where they remained Saturday evening, she said. Another passenger, Omorion Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was treated and released from a local hospital.
The driver, Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital, Pebsworth said. As of Saturday evening, he remained in the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter. His bond had not been set as of 6:30 p.m.
The accident occurred in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch. The preliminary investigation shows Lewis was southbound on South First Street in a Honda sedan when he made a sudden lane change and was rear-ended by a Ford Bronco driven by Michael Allman, 24, of Lufkin, Pebsworth said. Lewis’ sedan spun into the median and came to an abrupt stop.
Witnesses told officers the Honda made a sudden and dramatic lane change to the left in front of the Bronco and that the Bronco could not avoid the crash, Pebsworth said.
Allman was not injured in the crash, she said.
Neither Lewis nor his six passengers were wearing seat belts, according to Pebsworth. Lewis remained in the driver’s seat while his passengers came to rest in the back seat.
