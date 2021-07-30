Archaeologists way back in the late ’40s sure were excited about the discovery of the Isaiah Scroll. Why wouldn’t they be? The sucker’s more than 2,000 years old. Written on 17 sheets of parchment paper, the scroll spreads out to 24 feet long and is recognized as the oldest complete copy of a book of the Bible.
Parchment paper. Stuck in a cave near the Dead Sea, it somehow stayed preserved for around 21 centuries.
More archaeologists (probably not the same ones) in 2017 discovered what are believed to be the world’s oldest hieroglyphics. Those scratched out rock inscriptions found in Egypt probably detailed an early version of a selfie, along with some nature “photography.” Yale News describes one inscription of a herd of elephants: “One of the elephants has a little elephant inside of it ... an incredibly rare way of representing a pregnant female animal.”
Those early “photos” date back more than 5,200 years.
Parchment scrolls and cave photos surviving thousands of years. What cool discoveries for those diggers of history.
Unfortunately, I fear future archaeologists will have no such luck finding anything as cool from our particular era. In fact, as my daughter said, they’re gonna wonder if we did anything other than eat during this century.
I blame it all on the digital age.
Check this out: A few days ago, my daughter asked me to see if I had any photos of her grandfather Eddie (my former father-in-law), who recently passed away. I was around him before digital photography ever became a thing. If I was gonna find a pic of my guy “The Chief,” it was going to be a printed copy in one of my old photo albums or storage bins.
Man, what a chore. I only found two pics of Eddie — mostly because he’d always threaten to jam a camera northward through my colon if he caught me trying to shoot a pic of him. He just didn’t like having his picture made.
Still, I had some pics. While searching through all of those, I found some real treasures — really, really old ones. Not Egyptian hieroglyphs old, but pretty old.
I found pics of me as a newborn. Pics of my mom pregnant with me. Pics of my younger siblings, pics of my parents and grandparents. I even found some old pics of my dad from his Navy days. Lots of black-and-white pics, ’cause I was born before color was invented (according to my daughter). I even found some old Polaroids still in good condition.
Talk about some ancient discoveries. Some of those photos are nearly 80 years old. They’ve survived countless moves and all manner of catastrophes. A lot of them have been stuck in photo albums all this time.
Contrast those pics with some I lost a few years ago. How’d I lose ’em?
I was trying to transfer files of digital images onto a hard drive I intended to use as a backup. I rack up a ton of pics during any given year, and my laptop at the time was getting crowded for space. I bought the external drive, spent a few hours moving the files off my laptop and, after verifying the files were indeed on the drive, deleted the files from my laptop. Then I went to bed.
I got up the next day intending to finish the transfers. I plugged in and turned on the hard drive.
Nothing. The brand-new drive was completely dead, and it killed three years worth of photos right along with it.
I called the manufacturer. The guy actually asked me, “Did you back up your photos?”
You jack-donkey. The hard drive was my backup.
The only thing I could do, according to the jack-donkey, was to send in the drive for an evaluation. They’d see if they could retrieve any photos there, as long as I was willing to pay nearly $2,000 for the diagnosis — about 20 times more than I paid for the original drive, and there was no guarantee they could save anything.
Not 5,000 years of pics. Three years. Just flat gone. Forever.
Photos aren’t the only things I’ve lost. I’ve had important documents and writing projects fly off into the ether, leaving nary a trace of their existence. Yes, I saved stuff, but when computers croak, they’re more than willing to wipe out whatever existed on them.
It’s a helpless feeling indeed.
I know there are such storage options as “clouds” and other mechanisms. They’re still digital, though. It takes no more than an inadvertent “delete” finger to make stuff disappear. We might be able to retrieve some of it, but in my experience, not all of it. I’ve heard many a sad tale of someone losing a phone — and precious images right along with it.
I’ve learned to burn my most important pics on DVDs and store them in protective cases. I’ve even managed to transfer some old home videos on the same types of disks (those old videos don’t last forever, either).
Still, the only tried and true method I’ve found is printing my favorite pics. I make sure I find a place with high-quality paper so the pics don’t fade. I put ’em in frames or photo albums, hoping they’ll last as long as these old pics I’ve rediscovered lately.
I’m either printing important documents or scanning and saving them on a disk. Yeah, my closet’s a little crowded, but at least I don’t have to worry about deleting a whole box of stuff. It ain’t like I’m gonna start writing everything down on parchment.
If nothing else, maybe I’ll give those future archaeologists a reason to get excited if they find my stuff. Maybe they’ll think I did some things and won’t think all I did was eat.
Besides, printing stuff is a whole lot easier than trying to carve a selfie on a rock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.