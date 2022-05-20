Breaking news

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a woman at a home in the 100 block of Beech Street, outside of Huntington, after responding to an emergency call on Thursday.

A man called 911 and said he and his wife had lacerations on their bodies, according to Capt. Alton Lenderman. Deputies arrived to find them on the floor of their home.

The man was transported to a Houston hospital, and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene, he said.

The situation is under investigation by the sheriff’s office's criminal investigations division, but there does not appear to be a public threat, he said.

