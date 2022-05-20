featured top story Sheriffs office investigating woman's death By JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News Jess Huff Author email May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a woman at a home in the 100 block of Beech Street, outside of Huntington, after responding to an emergency call on Thursday.A man called 911 and said he and his wife had lacerations on their bodies, according to Capt. Alton Lenderman. Deputies arrived to find them on the floor of their home.The man was transported to a Houston hospital, and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene, he said.The situation is under investigation by the sheriff’s office's criminal investigations division, but there does not appear to be a public threat, he said. Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Office Investigation Police Angelina County Deputy Laceration Alton Lenderman Jess Huff Author email Follow Jess Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThree Nacogdoches men plead guilty to Lufkin murderWoman arrested, then released after being charged in Diboll shootingMan indicted on charge of sexual assault of child5/14/22 Restaurant inspectionsOne woman dead, one man hospitalized following fire on Ray Fisher RoadSheriff’s Office charges Lufkin man with sexual assault of childLufkin police arrest two accused of deadly conductGrand jury indicts man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a childSheriffs office investigating woman's deathGrand jury indicts man for events during alleged crime spree in November Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
