Last weekend, we recognized the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. We remember and pray for all the Americans who were killed during the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93. Let us never forget.
Here are five things happening around your state:
1. Gov. Greg Abbott calls third special session.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that he will be calling the Legislature back for a third time, starting Sept. 20. One of the most important topics the Legislature will cover in this special session is redistricting.
The redrawing of legislative boundaries is a once-a-decade process that shapes the political landscape for the next 10 years. In addition to redistricting, the Legislature also will address appropriating federal pandemic aid dollars, vaccine mandates by local governments, transgender athletes in school sports and legislation similar to a bill the governor vetoed after the regular session related to chaining dogs
This third session comes on the heels of the second special session that saw the passage of legislation on election integrity, bail reform and border security.
I look forward to once again joining my colleagues in Austin to work on these issues.
2. Senate Redistricting Committee holds public hearings.
For the past week, the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting that I serve on has been holding public hearings daily to gather input from local communities about the redrawing of legislative boundaries. Every 10 years after the release of the Census, the Legislature must redraw district lines for the state House, state Senate, U.S. Congress, and State Board of Education to adjust for population changes across the state.
Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau officially released the data to the states. The data show that Texas’ population grew by more than 4 million people in the last 10 years. As a result, Texas gained two new U.S. congressional seats. Decisions about where to place those seats and how the other 36 congressional districts will look have to be made by the Legislature, as well.
The Senate has been gathering public testimony about communities of interest in virtual public hearings that Texans can participate in from anywhere across the state.
3. New TxDOT task force to direct highway safety project funding.
This week, the Texas Department of Transportation announced a new task force that will identify safety projects that focus on reducing the number of fatalities on Texas highways. The group is comprised of TxDOT representatives and members of each of the state’s 23 metropolitan planning organizations.
The Safety Task Force will have an initial two-year term and will develop a short-term plan to invest funding in current safety initiatives like rumble strips, cable barriers, shoulder widenings and other safety projects.
Additionally, it will develop a long-term plan to identify funding sources, establish criteria to determine the effectiveness of the plan and create incentives for partnerships in reducing highway deaths.
The task force will provide regular updates to the commission with a final report delivered at the end of its initial two-year term.
Safety on our roadways is one of the highest priorities at TxDOT and additional safety planning is essential to ending deaths on Texas roadways.
This task force will help Texas on “The Road to Zero,” an initiative to reduce the number of deaths on Texas highways by half by 2035 and to zero by 2050.
4. Operation Lone Star continues.
The Texas Department of Public Safety continues working to secure our southern border. Operation Lone Star includes air, ground, marine and tactical security assets along the border to combat human trafficking and drug smuggling into Texas.
Since the beginning of Operation Lone Star, DPS has made 5,298 criminal arrests and more than 65,000 migrant apprehensions and referrals.
DPS also has seized 1,500 firearms, more than 8,300 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine, and more than $14.7 million in currency. Officers also have been involved in 694 vehicle pursuits. I’m proud of the work they are doing with the Texas National Guard and local law enforcement.
5. Texas again named No. 1 state for infrastructure.
For the fourth year in a row, Site Selection magazine has named Texas the No. 1 state for infrastructure in 2021.
The Global Groundwork Index measures the state’s success in combined infrastructure and corporate end-user project investment. It identifies where billions of dollars in corporate facility activity intersects with billion of dollars in roads, bridges, airports, tunnels, pipelines, utilities, railroads and other major infrastructure projects.
Louisiana, Virginia, Arizona and Ohio rounded out the rest of the top five.
