As of this writing, the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, where we meet, is still closed and will not open in July, so another month without having an official meeting.
Hopefully, we will be back to normal in August. We are not sure when we will be allowed back into the VA Clinic here or in Houston, but please do not stop donating. We are still sending boxes to the troops every month and are working with others on providing ongoing help for our local homeless and in-need veterans.
July is also the beginning our new year as far as officers. Because of COVID-19, unless there is a specific reason, all previous officers will be serving another year. We do have a few openings for program chairs, especially for someone who has the time and loves to work with our youth. There are so many great programs available but we need help to get them going.
The American Legion Family No. 113 would like to give a special “thank you” to Blue Bell Ice Cream for their donation of ice cream cups for Lufkin’s Flag Day celebration at Louis Bronaugh Park on June 15.
Please put July 17-18 on your calendar. The American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 will be holding a big garage sale at the Angelina County Farmers Market. All proceeds from this will go to further our veteran programs and to help our veteran families and our community.
Come on out and see what you just can’t live without. Household items, arts and crafts, even a few antiques and some yummy homemade cakes, cookies and such. We also will have sponsorship forms and information about Wreaths Across America, as well as information on who we are, what we do and why we matter in your community.
At this time, we are still planning on having a great Veterans Day Parade and program this year, so be sure to mark Nov. 7 on your calendar, also. No details yet since the committee has not been able to meet. They hope to be able to get together this month to get the program together.
We will have our annual Wreaths Across America program at Garden of Memories with Gipson Funeral Home on Dec. 19. We are still and constantly working on our database to identify every veteran out there and where they are located (by sections) to help our volunteers find and make sure every veteran has a wreath, providing we get enough wreaths sponsored.
If you have a veteran loved one in Garden of Memories and they do not have a military marker, please let us know their name, DOB, DOD, military branch and service era. Email to ala113@consolidated.net or text to 674-7347.
Please take a few minutes to go online to the Angelina County Wreaths Across America and sponsor a wreath today or stop by our booth at Angelina County Farmers Market on July 17 and 18 and drop off a donation or get a sponsorship form. So far we have documented more than 1,000 veterans interred at Garden of Memories, but it’s already July and only 123 total wreaths have been sponsored for this year.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves. We meet monthly on the first Monday of the month at the Angelina Senior Citizens Center and would welcome your visit.
The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m. No formal meeting again in June. Hopefully, meetings can start back in July.
