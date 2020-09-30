The Angelina Arts Alliance is celebrating its 20th anniversary with new offices and a new centrally located box office at 108 S. First St. in downtown Lufkin.
This move represents a positive step forward as we work to expand our reach and further our mission to enrich, entertain and educate by presenting and promoting the arts in East Texas. This investment also gives us the tools necessary to create lasting change, because the arts are transformative for individuals and communities alike.
Through the performances we present at the Temple Theater, The Pines Theater, at local schools and other locations, we strive to bring the best performing arts and educational opportunities to Lufkin. Through our strategic partnerships in the community, including Angelina College, the city of Lufkin and the chamber of commerce, we are able to create a vibrant destination in East Texas.
Two decades of successful programs, growing operations and more than 30,000 in average annual attendance (and growing) have enabled us to establish a greater, more visible presence in order to support the cultural growth of our community.
We are thrilled to report that live performances are returning to Lufkin soon. The Quebe Sisters will perform an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in downtown Lufkin. Previously scheduled to take place indoors at The Pines Theater, this performance will have social-distanced, pre-placed seating. We ask that patrons wear a face mask until they are seated and when circulating. There are limited remaining tickets.
We recently added the Annie Moses Band to our Temple Theater season lineup as a single-ticket event only on Nov. 14. This show will have social-distanced seating and face masks are mandatory before, during and after the performance. Tickets for the Annie Moses Band are on sale now and start at only $30.
At The Pines Theater, the Three Redneck Tenors are scheduled to hold two performances of their holiday “Spec-Tac-Yule-Ar” on Dec. 9 and 10. Social-distanced seating and masks will be enforced.
After six months of no shows, we have missed seeing the many faces of our patrons and supporters. We are eager to resume performances and we are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone to enjoy the priceless, irreplaceable joy of live performing arts.
Our future and the future of the arts in Lufkin are bright. Greater things are coming soon.
