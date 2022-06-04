Editor’s note: The report on Lone Star Charlie’s in the May 28 paper was a duplicate of a report sent by the health district to the newspaper earlier this year.
The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between Jan. 7-May 17.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Tsubaki Japanese Steak House, 2301 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 5
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 54
Reasons for violations: food manager on site unable to state cooking temperatures, hot- or cold-holding temperatures, additionally received several priority violations during today’s inspection, management must be knowledgeable on priority items; no sign or agreement on site — provide owner with copy of sign to be posted for employees; not one employee was observed properly washing hands, in-service needed on proper hand-washing; employees must not wash hands at the warewashing sink; all sinks must be stocked with an approved antiseptic, Bath and Body Works soap is not an approved antiseptic; none of the male employees were observed with hair or beard restraints; no kit on site; no kit readily available; not posted in a conspicuous place for customers; foods must be stored to protect from cross contamination, raw chicken stored on top of salmon, moved and corrected food storage; cook observed utilizing a dirty bowl to measure food items on a scale; food in several units observed stacked with no protective covering; every food item stored in a hot- and cold-holding unit must be covered, several items observed not covered; portion control cups are being used as scoops, remove and use scoops that have handles and the handles must be stored up; soiled wiping cloths observed on prep tables; dry wiping cloths observed out of dry storage and on prep tables; no sanitation buckets observed upon entry of the inspection, verbal guidance given to management on how to use the sanitation bucket, then one was placed at each area; several employees did not change gloves during the entire inspection with verbal guidance given several times but they do not understand the importance of changing gloves, employee was even observed washing his hands, with gloves on at the warewashing sink; several food items observed being stored on the floor, additional shelving needed, observed wood on the floor in prep area, cook line and walk-in cooler; discontinue serving raw fish that is not declared “raw” on the menu, sashimi not declared, declaration noted on “Raw” food section but not on the other sections of the menu; hard shell crab observed stored on the counter at 70F, they leave it there until the need to cook, discarded; several cold-holding units observed holding potentially hazardous food above 41F, equipment out of temperature, walk-in cooler, make-table on prep line, make-table on cook line, under counter cooler in sushi bar, display in sushi bar, food items discarded if held longer than 4 hours; all food items must be marked to notify customers; discard damaged utensil, bulk storage containers and small containers; do not use wood bowls and wood equipment, remove from the facility; remove cardboard from the shelving in dry storage and in the walk-in cooler, remove cardboard from the floor, cardboard should not be used anywhere in the facility, it is considered absorbent and can harbor bacteria; remove absorbent shelf liner at the bar storage shelves; remove absorbent curtain leading into the prep area, observed to be very dirty; all units required to be installed with ambient air thermometer that is accurate to monitor the unit’s temperature, additionally they must be stored in hottest part of the unit which would be at the door (front of the cooler); gaskets on the reach-in and walk-in cooler must be replaced to maintain the cold-hold of the unit, observed damaged; do not reuse containers that food is received in such as large soy buckets and smaller containers; exterior of all holding units must be cleaned, a lot of buildup observed, units were sticky to touch; clean rolling storage cart, buildup observed; in-service needed for staff so they are knowledgeable on when to clean to prevent cross contamination, employees observed cutting raw shrimp and then cutting broccoli with no adequate sanitation available to clean, cook on the prep line handles raw food with gloved hand and never changed the glove prior to handling the utensils and opening the door to a reach-in cooler; all equipment observed dirty, staff must clean equipment at a frequency to remove food debris; clean rolling racks that are used for food storage, a lot of buildup observed; clean storage shelving, observed very dirty with significant buildup; no chemical sanitation observed at the warewashing sink when a chemical test strip was used to monitor the sanitation level, discontinue the use of the mechanical machine until repairs are made, use the three-compartment sink; the only hand-washing sink in the prep area was completely blocked with two power washers and the paper towel dispenser was being stored in the sink, items moved; a strong odor and trash buildup observed around the dumpster; facility must be maintained in good repair; walls observed damaged by mop sink, walk-in cooler at rear exit and three-compartment sink by dry storage; counter at hand sink in sushi bar observed dirty; repair water-damaged ceiling tile above the walk-in cooler, observed black and gray and hanging down; rear exit door in the kitchen and the side door by the grills must be self closing and tight fitting, daylight observed at both and no self-closer observed at either door; lighting in the prep area and in the sushi bar should be increase to 50-foot candles, replace the missing/not working bulbs; 4-7 foot candles observed at the sushi bar area — must be maintained at 50-foot candles; 16-17 foot candles observed at rear prep area, must be maintained at 50-foot candles; increase pest control measures, several rodent droppings observed on the hand sink and in dry storage, pest control last visited the facility on April 3, 2022, and observed ants, roaches and rodents, increase to weekly, then biweekly and then monthly once under control; the facility must be maintained in clean repair, very dirty with buildup under equipment, increase cleaning frequency, general cleanliness will help prevent the harboring of pests; clean the doors leading into and out of the prep area; clean under hibachi tables out front, egg shells and food debris observed; clean behind the fryer on the cook line, significant buildup observed; clean rear exit door, black buildup observed; clean the grill knob/panel at the hibachi grill, observed dirty; clean wooden ledge at hibachi grill, ledge observed with buildup; clean the A/C vents and surrounding ceiling tile in the hibachi area, a lot of lint buildup observed; permit not posted in a conspicuous location for customers.
General comment: keep an hourly temp log on all coolers for the next 30 days, number each unit for comparison
Jack in the Box No. 3783, 1903 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 9
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 25
Reasons for violations: 8 priority items noted, management must be knowledgeable on priority items; several employees observed not properly washing hands, did not wash for a full 20 seconds and were not utilizing the disposable towel to turn off the water. In-service needed on proper hand-washing; employees removed watches; no certification posted at entry, manager posted at exit; several food items in the walk-in cooler, reach-in freezer and reach-in coolers observed uncovered or packaging was open, corrected on site, food items covered; do not store knife between tables, knife removed; when sanitation buckets have food debris they should be changed, bucket at front counter observed to have a food debris and was white/gray in color; employees must be knowledgeable on when to change gloves, employees observed wearing gloves and touching outer clothing, utilizing the head piece and exit the prep area with gloves on; move syrup boxes until repairs made at leaking carbonator; tomatoes, lettuce, onion all observed on the counter at 70F, manager places them out at 6 a.m. from the walk-in cooler, she states they have never used cold-hold at the table, no records on site to review for time as a public health control, food discarded; no dates observed on the food in reach-in cooler or walk-in cooler, management instructed staff to date mark food items; remove all paper notes, notes should be laminated or utilize page protectors to promote cleaning; remove cardboard on serving line; remove napkin from cup storage on front counter; repair door hinge at reach-in cooler on the fry line observed; repair required at walk-in cooler exterior paneling, observed damaged and not smooth; walk-in cooler observed with ice buildup on the condenser, repairs needed, ice buildup observed in reach-in cooler on fry line, repairs needed; clean the microwaves, buildup observed; general clean of equipment needed, buildup observed on the hot-holding equipment on the prep line; warewashing employee observed to be washing dishes and not utilizing the third bay to sanitize the equipment, manager will review with employee on proper warewashing and the importance of sanitation; repair leak at the carbonator in the warewashing area, leaking onto syrup boxes; repair needed at ceiling above prep line on utility line; repairs required at rear exit, daylight observed, increase weather strip to prevent the entry of pest; replace or repair damaged lighting in dry storage, very dark.
General comment: date of completion on food handlers card should read MM/DD/YYYY, several certifications just state MM/YY
Uday No. 29, 3008 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 9
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 16
Reasons for violations: manager was not knowledgeable on employee health, reviewed with management and a sign to post was given and posted; no soap at rear hand sink; cook observed with rings on that were not a smooth wedding band, rings removed; no food manager certification posted; dirty wiping cloth observed on cutting board with no sanitation buckets on site; cook observed cracking raw eggs into a large container then served food from deli without changing gloves; increase temperature on front display, food not held at 135F or above, rapid reheated food items; remove paper notes from prep area, laminate or use page protectors to promote cleanliness; repairs required at front display, employee increased the temperature for hot-holding and food temp did not change; unit observed to have no top bulbs working, the left side is holding but the right is not; no test strips on site to properly monitor sanitation solution; active warewashing observed with no sanitation in the third bay, asked cook what the proper procedures were and she stated she does not sanitize utensils even though she knew she had to from a previous employment, verbal guidance given to management to instruct staff members; increase hot water at front hand sink, trickling out with little pressure; observed two scoring pads be stored in the front hand sink, removed and placed at warewashing sink; no towels at rear hand sink; employees personal drink and cellphone were stored on a prep table, items removed, designated area required for personal items; increase pest control measures several flies observed.
Whataburger No. 916, 102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 9
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: place a work order for the walk-in cooler, unit is holding temperature at 40F but daylight is observed at the bottom when standing inside the unit.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 4400 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 10
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: no bodily fluid cleanup kit on site; no food manager certification posted; no test strips on site to properly monitor sanitizing solution, inspector utilized hers to check the sanitation, order placed while on site; remove absorbent cloth, cloths should not be used to dry dishes, draining mat needed, dishes removed; store all unprotected single service items (plastic spoon, fork and knife) handle up to prevent contamination; no health permit posted.
Comfort Inn & Suites, 4402 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 10
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: replace rusted drying shelves above the three-compartment sink; repair damaged sheetrock walls and corner in the prep area; replace missing over head extinguisher cover in the prep area; self-closing mechanism required at the door in the laundry room/warewashing room to prevent the entry of pest; no reminder at the designated hand-washing sink, manager order a sign.
