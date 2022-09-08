A Lufkin teen died in an auto-pedestrian collision early Sunday in Broaddus.
Heath McAdams, 18, was found just off U.S. Highway 83 near Anthony Harbor shortly after 2 a.m., according to a press release from the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 1:57 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call and learned a body had been found. McAdams was taken from the scene to the Forensic Medical Management of Texas in Tyler for an autopsy, the release states.
The autopsy completed Wednesday revealed McAdams sustained injuries consistent with that of being struck by a motor vehicle, according to the release.
The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Texas Rangers.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (936) 275-2424.
"Heath loved to fish and be in the great outdoors," according to his obituary. "He loved to play baseball and hang out with his friends. He and his friends could often be found engrossed in their video games having a great time."
Services for McAdams will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with pastor Tony Holder officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
