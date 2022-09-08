Automobile accident

A Lufkin teen died in an auto-pedestrian collision early Sunday in Broaddus.

Heath McAdams, 18, was found just off U.S. Highway 83 near Anthony Harbor shortly after 2 a.m., according to a press release from the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office.

