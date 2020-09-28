The Lufkin Police Department has identified the three victim's of a late Sunday night shooting on Culverhouse Street.
Aubrey Lacey, 39, of Center; Kendrick Taylor, 39, of Lufkin; and Austan Patton, 31, of Lufkin, were injured while hanging out with friends and family in the yard of a home, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, the city's communications director.
Officers were called to a report of someone being shot in the 1500 block of Culverhouse Street around 11:20 p.m., according to the report.
Witnesses said several people were gathered for a party in the front yard of a home when two people began arguing. A short time later, a white sedan drove past, and someone fired rounds from the back, passenger side, wounding three people, according to the report.
Witnesses said they could not tell who was in the vehicle because of the time of day and window tint, according to the release.
Lacey, Taylor and Patton were all shot in the lower extremities and went by private vehicle to a local hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Pebsworth encouraged anyone with information on the incident to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
