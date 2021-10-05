Texas Transportation Commissioners have approved more than $430.1 million in construction projects statewide, with more than $1.7 million approved for the Lufkin District.
Commissioners lso approved was $50.6 million in maintenance projects statewide, with more than $1.8 million approved for the Lufkin District.
More than $1.7 million in highway improvements were approved for various locations districtwide. These improvements were designed for the construction of traffic control devices consisting of the installation of pavement profile markings. These markings provide guidance to drivers and create a rumble effect that enhances safety. Batterson LLP of Houston will serve as contractor for the project. No timeline for completion has been set.
Maintenance projects approved included traffic control services in various counties throughout the district.
Area Wide Protective Inc. of North Canton, Ohio, will serve as contractor for $1.3 million in traffic control services throughout Shelby, Nacogdoches, Sabine, and San Augustine counties.
Professional Traffic Control LLC of Houston, will serve as contractors for $503,250 in traffic control services throughout San Jacinto and Polk counties.
As these projects begin, motorists are urged to stay alert, obey all traffic control, and reduce speed in and near work zones.
