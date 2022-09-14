When you think of TxDOT, you usually think of road construction and maintenance. Fact is, we do a lot more. Many times, throughout a day or night, we are called upon to control traffic in a critical emergency or roadway event. Such was the case for our Polk and San Jacinto county crews a few weeks ago.

We have all heard of the massive wildfires across the state from a long, dry summer. But right here in Trinity and Polk counties, which are within the Lufkin TxDOT District, many people were displaced, and hundreds of acres burned. Wildfires were widespread, and a special air tanker was called in to help assist.

Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.