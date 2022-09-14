When you think of TxDOT, you usually think of road construction and maintenance. Fact is, we do a lot more. Many times, throughout a day or night, we are called upon to control traffic in a critical emergency or roadway event. Such was the case for our Polk and San Jacinto county crews a few weeks ago.
We have all heard of the massive wildfires across the state from a long, dry summer. But right here in Trinity and Polk counties, which are within the Lufkin TxDOT District, many people were displaced, and hundreds of acres burned. Wildfires were widespread, and a special air tanker was called in to help assist.
While dipping into Lake Livingston to refill its tanks with water, the single-engine Fire Boss tanker crashed. While the pilot was able to be rescued with minor injuries, the plane was lost to the lake waters. These types of airplanes are made available to the Texas Forest Service through federal aviation contracts with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. Coordination to retrieve the aircraft became an important multi-agency effort.
TxDOT crews alongside and in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, Onalaska Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Polk County and San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Departments and HazMat planned to retrieve the aircraft the night of Aug. 12.
U.S. Highway 190 and the Lake Livingston Causeway Bridge would be closed, and all traffic stopped for part of the night. The location of the aircraft was near the bridge. I issued alerts to the public and notified officials of the closure. There were onlookers from a nearby RV park as well as television crews from a Houston news station that kept us company through most of the night.
The retrieval went smoothly, with only one hiccup. A bit of airplane fuel spilled from one of the plane’s fuel tanks as it was about to be moved to a storage facility on the giant wrecker. A HazMat crew worked to clear the roadway and TxDOT crews fully reopened U.S. Highway 190 by 6 a.m.
TxDOT was proud to be able to assist and work alongside multiple agencies as they successfully retrieved this specialized aircraft. I tell you this story to help make you aware of the many different and diverse areas of TxDOT work.
In addition to the 25 TxDOT districts located across the state, of which the nine-county Lufkin District is one, there also are 35 TxDOT Divisions that serve the state, all which perform complex services for the people of Texas. TxDOT Divisions include Aviation, Bridge, Communications (of which I am a part), Compliance, Civil Rights, Environmental Affairs, Design, Government Affairs, Information Technology, Maritime, Toll Operations, Traffic Safety, Travel Information and many others.
This aircraft retrieval wasn’t the first time we have assisted in pulling something from the waters of East Texas. We pulled an entire 18-wheeler out a few years ago. And while building new bridges on U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin a few years ago, we worked with Louisiana DOT in the discovery and preservation of a historical paddle-wheeler. Yep, just all in a day’s work.
If these areas of work sound interesting to you, check out the careers page at txdot.gov. Our new website is easy to maneuver and has a world of information within its pages. You could find that exciting new career you are searching for. More than 12,000 TxDOT employees across Texas would likely agree — we love what we do because we are all about travel, transportation and connecting you with Texas in one way or another.
Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.
