To an outsider, Angelina County can have many faces.
Some may see animal activists seeking change. Some may see political infighting among local leaders. And others may see a vibrant religious community.
But through the cracks in each face shines a community where, regardless of age, race, gender or political affiliation, Angelina County residents take care of one another. This mindset permeates nearly every aspect of the community and is highlighted in the annual United Way campaign.
And it is this part of the community that will lead Angelina County to its future, at least according to economic development professionals.
“If you ask Trey Henderson, (the campaign) really affects (economic development),” United Way of Angelina County director Carla Hight said.
Henderson was one of nine people appointed this year by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Board of Directors of the Texas Economic Development Corporation. The EDC partners with the state to market Texas domestically and globally in hopes of attracting new businesses.
Henderson has spent his life dedicated to business or business development. He is the manager and owner of Henderson Community Ltd., which has invested in economic development projects in the county including Angelina Forest Products and Angelina Tank.
He also has spent his life in service of the campaign, following a family legacy.
Henderson worked his way up the ranks through the organization, taking turns in the fundraising hierarchy. He was the general solicitations chairman, industrial chairman, then the overall campaign chairman. He served on the board and was a member of the budget creation and review board.
And in that time, he watched as economic development bloomed alongside the campaign, often hand-in-hand.
“The growth of economic development really took off in the late 1980s and early ’90s,” Henderson said. “And that, to me, is where the United Way really became relevant, not only here — it was always relevant here — but around the state. It was really remarkable what we were able to do.”
Henderson attributed the success of the organization to its ties to industry and economic development. He believes that as important as it is to make the United Way goal each year to help community members in need, it also significantly impacts industrial growth.
“I think a lot of industries, big or small, saw Lufkin and Angelina County were taking care of their own people and they wanted to be a part of this community,” he said.
When Jay Shands, the 1995 United Way campaign chair, was first on the United Way board, industries looking to come to the area would check if the United Way goal had been met, he said.
“That was a reflection of the community and how well it worked together to achieve common objectives,” he said. “It was really important in the earlier stages, and it’s still important for the same reasons.”
A mindset of giving was seen not just across the various business entities that have prioritized the campaign these last 75 years but across the cities and schools regardless of their size, Henderson said.
Lufkin Economic Development Corporation director Bob Samford could not agree more with Henderson’s sentiment.
There are key things the companies he has worked with these last four years look for in a community. They want to see a community offering a decent quality of life for their employees rich with community involvement, an active nonprofit sector and service for those who need it, he said. They also care about geographical location, the availability of land and a workforce and infrastructure.
“They had many choices,” Samford said of Francis Innovation Operations, which plans to build a state-of-the-art nitrile glove manufacturing facility in Lufkin’s industrial park.
The company picked Lufkin out of 27 communities vying for the company’s attention.
These companies look for open areas, healthy eating options, safety and quality education in primary and secondary schools. And they identify things like the openness and availability of the local chamber of commerce and the way the nonprofit world interacts within the fabric of the community, he said.
And as much as the United Way and other nonprofits impact economic development, industry affects these organizations at least as much.
In the late 1980s and ’90s, Henderson watched the goals of the campaign grow to match the stamina of employees at locations including Texas Foundries, the paper mill, Temple-Inland and Lufkin Industries.
Just the interest of Lufkin Industries employees alone, encouraged by John Havard, who represented the company and the campaign at the time, led the goal to grow year over year. It has been repeatedly said by longtime associates of the United Way campaign in Angelina County that Lufkin Industries’ yearly donation would have matched if not beat 2022’s total campaign goal of $295,000.
“Lufkin Industries just really raised the bar, not only for themselves, not only for Lufkin — but for Angelina County,” Henderson said.
However, in a decade, as the grasp those industries had on the community weakened, so did the donations, making it more difficult for the campaign to reach its goal. As the hundreds of employees fundraisers could previously reach all at once scattered, the agency readjusted and lowered its goal.
Hight was hesitant to discuss the harder years the agency has faced but said they were probably the years when Lufkin lost many of its industries. It was not all in one go, but the loss of major employers meant the campaign had to stop and regroup, figure out what was possible for the community to accomplish and establish realistic goals.
“How do we set a goal with the income coming into the county, and who can give?” she asked.
Corporations now plan to contribute about $55,000 each year and are one of 18 divisions focused on the campaign.
But that amount may grow as companies who came in through the Lufkin EDC get operations well and truly underway. A focus on community involvement was key for Samford as he researched companies considering Lufkin, he said.
“It was a key talking point to make sure it was a good fit, not just for them, but for us,” he said.
He wants the companies who choose Lufkin to create long-term, generational jobs and to come with a mindset of giving back to the community. This could be in large donations, cooperation with the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce or participating in the campaign.
And he finds it heartwarming when those companies show they are interested and capable of being a part of the “Lufkin family,” as he called it.
“The future of Lufkin looks promising on all aspects,” he said. “From creating new jobs, bringing in new employers to more charitable giving.”
Henderson agrees that the community is seeing growth again and there is a lot of reason for optimism, he said.
“The United Way is and will always be an indicator of how well a community is doing,” he said. “If they can reach their goal, it’s just a positive sign for this community.”
