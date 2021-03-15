Lufkin firefighters have contained a structure fire at Lulu’s Resale at 1014 N. Raguet St.
Firefighers remain at the scene to monitor the debris for hotspots, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The call came in at 1:58 p.m., according to Pebsworth.
The structure is a total loss, but the mechanic shop at the end of the building was saved, she said. The fire blocked North Raguet Street for most of Monday afternoon.
No one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters from the Hudson Volunteer, Groveton Volunteer and Nacogdoches Fire Departments responded to Lufkin’s request for assistance.
