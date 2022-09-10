Texas Forestry Association will host its annual conference Oct. 26-28 at the Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center in College Station, with notable speakers and with some new pre-conference activities.

“The goal for our 108th annual conference is to not only feature a great lineup of speakers, awards and events,” TFA executive director Rob Hughes said. “It is to help participants create new contacts, network with others in forestry, and access the latest information from the best speakers in the business.”