Texas Forestry Association will host its annual conference Oct. 26-28 at the Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center in College Station, with notable speakers and with some new pre-conference activities.
“The goal for our 108th annual conference is to not only feature a great lineup of speakers, awards and events,” TFA executive director Rob Hughes said. “It is to help participants create new contacts, network with others in forestry, and access the latest information from the best speakers in the business.”
The opening conference welcome on Oct. 26 will be given by Al Davis, currently serving as interim agency director for Texas A&M Forest Service. Prior to assuming his current duties on June 1, 2021, he was the deputy agency director and chief of staff of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar will open the session on Oct. 27. He is Texas’ chief financial officer, a job that is particularly important as the state continues its recovery from the dual impacts of the COVID pandemic and energy market volatility. As the CFO of the world’s ninth largest economy, Hegar is charged with maintaining the state’s fiscal health.
“We are so grateful to have both Al Davis and Glenn Hegar to open our annual meeting,” Hughes said. “And that’s just the beginning of what we have planned.”
Other speakers include Paul Janke, principal of Forest Economic Advisors LLC; Clayton Wolf, COO for Texas Parks & Wildlife Department; Dave Tenny, founding president and CEO of NADO; Gerrity Lansing, managing director and partner of BTG Pactual; and Marshall Thomas, resident of F&W Forestry Service.
The keynote speaker at the Oct. 28 breakfast will be Ross Bjork, Texas A&M’s 16th director of athletics. Bjork has built a career highlighted by academic excellence, enhancing the student-athlete experience and consistent competitive success. Bjork’s vision is to make the Home of the 12th Man the pinnacle in opportunities realized through sports: championships won, diplomas earned, leaders equipped, and launched to impact the world.
“Our speakers will share information with our members and guests on important topics like carbon visualization, lumber markets, the Texas forest economy, Texas natural resources and the state of the Texas economy,” Hughes said. “We’ve also lined up some exciting pre-conference and in-conference events as well.”
The Singing Cadets will perform during the President’s Banquet on Oct. 27 for members and guests. From humble beginnings as the A&M College of Texas All-Male Glee Club formed in 1893, the Singing Cadets is now one of Texas A&M University’s three major choirs. Now in their 119th touring season, they will be performing more than 60 concerts this year throughout Texas, the United States and the world.
Events also include a tour of the RELLIS Campus. Through partnerships with Texas A&M University System, RELLIS is the first integrated education, research and testing institution in Texas. The educational programs at RELLIS focus on collaboration beyond institutional affiliation, and the campus will serve as a model for the future of higher education by cultivating powerful opportunities for students. Attendees will tour the facilities on Oct. 26, including the Center for Infrastructure, Research Integration Center tour and George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex.
The annual Texas Timber Golf Tournament will be Oct. 26 at The Campus Course with a four-person scramble and shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $75 per player and includes lunch.
This year offers something new, as well. A 3D Archery Shoot will be held at the Brazos County Archery Club and will kick off with a safety meeting at 9:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Other events include a Fun Run/Walk, Spouses Events, Exhibits, Silent Auctions, Awards and more.
“This is an opportunity to offer our members and guests so many new experiences while at Texas A&M,” Hughes said. “We are calling forest landowners, foresters, consultants, service providers, loggers, mill personnel to join us. The invitation is also extended to those who are interested in the working forests of East Texas.”
