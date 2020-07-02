Cedric Tramon Blake, 23, was arrested on charge of murder in connection to the shooting of a man in Diboll early Thursday morning.
Detective Bart Riley of the Diboll Police Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Thursday that Shyhiem Harper, 23, of Beaumont, had been killed by a gunshot wound in a duplex apartment home on Willie D. Jones Road on the west side of town.
While Riley was headed to the scene, the Lufkin Police Department said they had a subject in custody who matched the description of the suspect (in addition to other evidence not being released at this time) and vehicle (champagne color GMC) reported in connection with the murder.
However, LPD said Blake produced a false name when he was stopped, so they arrested him on two misdemeanor charges — possession of marijuana and failure to identify fugitive from justice.
After Riley processed the scene and spoke to witnesses, he said he drew up the complaint and warrant.
No weapon was found on Blake at the time, but there is still a lot to process, Riley said.
“Lufkin Police Department was instrumental in the case and being able to tie it together,” Riley said. “If it wasn’t for that traffic stop … It was great policework on their part.”
He also commended the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for providing several units to help DPD secure the scene.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Blake remained in the Angelina County Jail with no bond set on the first-degree felony murder charge, a $1,500 bond set for the Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge and a $1,500 bond set for the Class B misdemeanor failure to identity fugitive of justice charge.
No further details will be released pending the investigation.
