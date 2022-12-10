Angelina College on Friday announced J.J. Montgomery will serve as athletic director while continuing to serve as head coach for the Roadrunners’ basketball program.

Montgomery, in his second full season as the men’s basketball head coach, is a Lufkin and Angelina College icon. He holds individual records at both Lufkin High School and at AC and is a known leader throughout East Texas. Montgomery played for former Roadrunner head coach and athletics director Guy Davis.