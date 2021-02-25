Shooting investigation

A person is conscious and alert at a local hospital after a shooting that occurred around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lubbock Street and Knight Avenue, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the Lufkin Police Department. Police continue to investigate the incident, in which the shooter is still at large after possibly fleeing in a black Dodge Dart.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.