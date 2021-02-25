A person has been taken to a local hospital and was conscious and alert after a shooting that occurred around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lubbock and Knight streets, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the Lufkin Police Department.
The shooter is still at large and fled the area in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a black Dodge Dart, Pebsworth said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
