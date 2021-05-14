The Angelina College Roadrunner baseball program has established itself as a pipeline for players seeking to advance to the next level, including those at the university levels and the major leagues. With several former Roadrunners on current MLB rosters, AC Baseball is a proven source of locating and developing young talent.
The Roadrunner baseball team will hold a pair of evaluation camps for prospective players ages 16 and older in June. Those sessions will take place on June 5 and June 16 at Roadrunner Field on the Angelina College campus.
Each camp begins at 9 a.m., and the fee for each camp is $40. Pre-registration takes place through AC’s Community Services Division at camproadrunner@angelina.edu.
There will be a late walkup registration (cash only) beginning at 8 a.m. on the day of the camps.
The camps will focus on skill evaluation only. There will be no game. Staff will grade on running, arm strength, fielding, hitting and power. Pitchers will throw brief bullpens in order to grade pitches and velocity.
For more information, contact the AC baseball staff at 633-5367 or email head coach Jeff Livin at jlivin@angelina.edu.
