Legendary Texas musicians Asleep at the Wheel will kick off the 2021-22 Pines Presents Series at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 as part of their 50th anniversary celebration tour.
This performance replaces the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass performance previously scheduled to perform, according to the Angelina Arts Alliance. That performance was canceled by the artist.
Tickets are on sale now and range from $35-45 per seat. Tickets may be purchased online, by phone or in person at angelinaarts.org, 633-5454 or at 108 S. First St.
“We are thrilled to welcome Asleep at the Wheel back to Lufkin for what will surely be an outstanding performance at the Pines Theater,’’ Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said. ‘‘We know there are some die-hard Wheel fans in Lufkin and many new ones about to be made. Their music is quintessential Texas and we just can’t love them enough.’’
Asleep at the Wheel has released 31 albums, charted more than 20 sinces and received 10 Grammy awards since its inception.
The Country Music Association cited the band as the Touring Band of the Year in 1976 and they received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association in 2009.
“Everything this act has ever released is simply spectacular,” according to Billboard magazine.
Most recently, Asleep at the Wheel has been invigorated by a fresh new lineup and the release of New Routes, their latest album. It’s a bracing blend of original songs and vibrant cover material along with some unanticipated new musical tangents.
The number of individual artists and bands who have sustained a thriving career for a half century is small. Against all odds, Asleep at the Wheel is one of these.
The stars aligned in 1970 when friends Ray Benson, Lucky Oceans and Leroy Preston moved to Paw Paw, West Virginia. It was there that their dream of forming a band began after a mutual friend gave them access to his uncle’s cabin on an apple orchard just outside of town. The three found others who would join them in their mission to play old style Roots/Americana music.
The 6-foot7 Benson has been the one constant in Asleep at the Wheel since 1970.
“I’ve been told that I’m relentless, so I guess I am. ... I’m just doing what I believe I’m meant to do — I’m singing and playing and writing better than I ever have,’’ Benson said. ‘‘My role and concept of leading a band has never changed, it’s gathering the best musicians I can find or convince to play to the best of their ability, and I just try and make the best decisions possible. I’ve made it this far and don’t feel like I or the band will be slowing down anytime soon.”
