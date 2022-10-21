The commissioner’s seat representing Angelina County’s second precinct is open this election cycle, and two candidates are vying for the position. Incumbent Democrat Kermit Kennedy is facing Republican John Vaughn in his first contested election since taking office in 2019.
Neither candidate faced opposition in the March primary races, where a majority of the contested county seats were determined.
Commissioners are the legislative and executive branch of county government. They set policy, appoint members to regional boards, manage county operations and set property taxes and the budget.
The court has faced upheaval in the last few years and will see that again in January, when the new elected officials take their oaths of office.
Angelina County will swear in a new county judge, Keith Wright, who has been serving as acting county judge since Don Lymbery was suspended pending the resolution of a criminal case. Wright won the election against Lymbery in March.
Kent Walker will take control of Precinct 1, the fourth commissioner to hold the seat in a little more than two years. And Kenneth Jeffrey will take control of Precinct 4, the third commissioner to hold the seat in a little more than two years. Both precincts had men appointed to the position after the elected official was either removed from office or resigned.
The race for Precinct 2 will determine the last open position on the commissioners court ahead of January.
Kennedy and Vaughn submitted written responses to a questionnaire provided by The Lufkin Daily News. Each was given 600 words to answer the following questions:
Q. In a brief statement, tell us about yourself.
Kennedy: My name is Kermit Kennedy. I was born in Lufkin. I’ve worked for Angelina County for a number of years. My parents are Oscar and Bettie Kennedy. Watching my parents give back to the community is something that was instilled within us to do what we can to help the people living in this great area. Watching my parents’ example of always helping our fellow man is something that sticks with us through the years. A lot of times even after a rough day or week and I see someone that I can help, I’ll tell myself I’m doing a “Bettie Kennedy.” Which means to me that no matter how or what you’re feeling, you can also try to help someone else. Even though you may not succeed, you tried. And although I know it’s bigger than that. It puts a smile on my face. And makes me believe that if we can just pay it forward in some small way, we will make this a better place.
Vaughn: I have owned and operated local businesses for more than 18 years and this has given me an understanding of what our small businesses go through and the challenges faced by residents of Angelina County. I am a proud Republican and have called this area home all my life and have been actively involved in the community as a chair member for three nonprofits right here in Angelina County. I am a supporter of the Unit Road System and will work to bring transparency and integrity to the position of county commissioner for Precinct 2.
Q. Why did you choose to run for this position?
Kennedy: The reason I chose to run for this position hasn’t changed since the beginning. When Mr. Timmons asked me to run, the first thing that popped into my head was that I could help someone. Which goes back to what I was saying about following the examples set by my mom and dad. I still believe I can help someone. I may not be able to help everyone, but I have to keep trying. I want to see things improve for people in Angelina County.
Vaughn: I chose to run for Angelina County Commissioner for Precinct 2 because that’s where I live. I know what we face in that area and want to make it better. If elected, I want to make fiscal responsibility a number one priority and bring transparency to the taxpayers of Angelina County. I will ensure the focus will be on the residents of Angelina County and not on personal gains.
Q. What is the biggest issue facing the county?
Kennedy: The biggest issue or issues facing the county has not changed much. The people in the county, including myself, want better county roads. We want to feel secure in Angelina County, in our homes, our schools and stores. We want improvements in our communities. We want better paying jobs. Hopefully the leaders can all work together to bring improvements into this county for everyone. Whatever it is that we could do even in some small part to improve the lives of people in Angelina County would be good.
Vaughn: I think the biggest issue we face in Angelina County is transparency with taxpayers’ dollars. They need to know where their tax dollars are being spent and how the decisions with their money are being handled.
Q. And how do you propose to fix it?
Kennedy: We already are trying to implement things that will bring positive change in our Land of the Little Angel. We are adjusting the salaries of our law enforcement to bring in additional officers as well as keep the ones we have. We are working with the unit road system to work the kinks out. It is an ongoing process. We are constantly looking at things that will be of benefit for Angelina County.
Vaughn: If elected, I would like to work with the other commissioners, elected officials, and residents to supplement several systems for logging and documenting all county operations. I will also create an open and honest relationship with the citizens of Angelina County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.