On Oct. 28, I will officially have spent just a little more than half my life in education — in the classroom.

I briefly retired in 2020, left the public education system and was called to the private Christian sector. What a tremendous difference. While I work hard, I don’t have the overload as in the public system. I can mentor one on one, which is a dream come true.

Sylvia Weathers’ email address is slyvie1964@yahoo.com.