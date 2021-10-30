Polling places Oct 30, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ■ 1 — LifeGate Church GT, 2511 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin■ 2 — St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2118 Lowery St. Lufkin■ 3 — Lufkin Restoration Center, 5574 Highway 103 east, Lufkin■ 4 — La Casa De Alfarero — Redland Baptist Church, 234 Redland Church Road, Lufkin■ 5/36 — Chambers Park Community Center, 500 Pershing Ave., Lufkin■ 6/29 — O’Quinn Baptist Church, 7433 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok■ 7 — Life Point Church, 4737 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin■ 8 — Cross Road Baptist Church, 5714 Old Union Road, Lufkin■ 9/13 — First Christian Church, 1300 S. First St., Lufkin■ 10 — Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 E. Denman Ave.■ 11 — Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church, 3447 FM 2109, Huntington■ 11B — Huntington First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 802 N. Main, Huntington■ 12/37 — Fuller Springs Baptist Church, 5003 Fuller Springs Drive, Lufkin■ 14 — St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 1505 S. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin■ 15/38 — Burke Community Center, 3770 Tidwell Road, Diboll■ 16/31 — Diboll City Hall, Council Room, 400 Kenley St., Diboll■ 17/17B/32 — Zavalla First Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 1034 E. Main St., Zavalla■ 18/34 — Angelina College Community Services Conference Center Room 104, 3500 S First St., Lufkin■ 19/39 — Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 606 Bending Oak, Lufkin■ 20 — Brandon Community Center, 1612 Keltys St., Lufkin■ 21 — Lufkin Shrine Club, 3906 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin■ 22 — Pollok Baptist Church, 1053 Paul Townsend Road, Pollok■ 23/24 — Bethel Assembly of God, 3863 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin■ 25 — Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4172 state Highway 103 west Lufkin■ 26 — Bald Hill Baptist Church, 128 Leon Tillman Road, Lufkin■ 27/28 — Fairview Baptist Church, 3742 FM 2108 / FM 58, Lufkin■ 30 — First Ora Missionary Baptist Church, 544 Ora Church Road, Huntington■ 33 — Salem Baptist Church, 965 Ralph Nerren Road, Huntington■ 35 — Harmony Hill Baptist Church, 2708 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin■ 40 — Southside Baptist Church, 1615 Tulane Drive, Lufkin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baptist Church Lufkin Christianity Worship Huntington Community Center Ora Redland Baptist Church Polling Place Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDiboll police officer, suspect in custody injured in shootingAngelina County Sheriff's Office investigating potential homicideHuntington man charged with murder in shooting death of man found in Huntington creekTexas Rangers looking into judge, 2 commissionersWednesday morning storms damage downtown LufkinDiboll battling fire near Lumberjack Drive and FM 1818HICKS: Deterrence will help settle crime ratesPOLICE REPORTS: Lufkin man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into house on PaulHealth district now offering Moderna COVID-19 booster shotsLufkin woman provides winter clothing for children in community Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
