Jamie Norton Lund was living her dream and her purpose.
She lived in a small, rural area in northeast China, where she worked as both a missionary and a teacher. Married with two small boys, the 35-year-old was carrying out what she truly believed was God’s plan.
Then came the discovery of a lump in her breast. With no real medical facilities nearby, she had to travel to the nearest large city for a diagnosis.
Breast cancer.
She called her mother Karen, who flew to meet her daughter.
“I flew to Beijing, and she immediately had surgery,” Karen says. “I was scared, but we were both confident she would be OK. We both trusted the Lord, and we had friends back home praying for her. We just knew she would pull through this and have a wonderful testimony later.”
Jamie returned home and underwent “every available treatment available at M.D. Anderson” over the next the next 18 months. She let her faith carry her through her trials; Karen said Jamie recalled Bible verses and songs from childhood, and she broke those out regularly — whether or not she thought anyone was around to hear them.
She just didn’t get any better. Jamie died 18 months after her diagnosis.
“She was a trooper,” Karen said. “She fought and did all she knew to do. She wanted to be here for her children, and she wanted to go back to that city in northwest China she loved so much. We all stood by her, but she came to live with us for the last 10 weeks of her life because she needed ’round the clock care. She died right here in our home.
“It was just her time. She had fulfilled the purpose God created her for. She was the only foreigner who lived in her city in China, but now there are so many others who followed her. Her life continues to impact others.”
Karen is a published author and pastor. She’s spent much of her adult life helping others, especially in areas such as grief. She oversaw a “Grief Share” program where she tried to guide others through their grieving processes.
When the grief became personal, Karen said, she learned what she didn’t realize she didn’t know.
“As a pastor, I knew the Scriptures, and I thought I knew all about grief,” Karen said. “But when we lost our daughter, I realized what the pain is like. It was so hard. Healing from grief is a very slow process. We just prayed a lot, we cried a lot and we trusted the Lord. We just had to work our way through all of it.
“When Jamie died, I had to start doing all those things I’d been trying to teach other people. That actually helped (her husband Gene and her) in knowing what we needed to do. I’m still in Grief Share, but now I know from a pastoral, as well as a personal, perspective how helpful it can be. It helped me sort out emotions and taught me what to expect.”
Another way Karen was able to share her experiences was in her book titled “Mom. God’s Got This.” For Karen and Gene, the book is but one way to continue Jamie’s story.
Jamie’s legacy also continues in the form of scholarships through an endowment.
“She still has her testimony from her 12 years in China,” Karen said. “We created an endowment for scholarships that have been increasing in value every year for students from her alma mater who want to teach overseas, so her life continues.”
Jamie’s spirit still lives, but so do her parents, who say they’ve had to learn to work their way the most unimaginable sort of grief. Gene said one of the hardest steps to take sounds as if it should be the easiest.
“You have willing to accept help from others,” he said. “A lot of people want to help but don’t know what to do. Tell them. Don’t be shy. We had so many friends helping us. There were 40 people in our backyard one night praying. They brought food or whatever. They wanted to help because they loved Jamie and us. It’s so humbling to find out how many people really care.
“We’ve tried to help others just because we were helped so much.”
Karen said she would tell others to keep their faith and keep praying, no matter the outcome.
“Jamie prayed for healing, but in her last days, she realized it wasn’t going to happen in this life,” Karen said. “She kept her mental faculties even as the cancer spread throughout her body. Her ability to accept it helped us to do the same, even though we’re still working our way through the grieving.
“It’s been almost eight years now, and I don’t think we’ll ever be fully ‘over’ it. We’ll always miss Jamie.”
