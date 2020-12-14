Some local nonprofit organizations have entered into the American State Bank Charitable Change contest to win up to $1,000 before Christmas.
The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, Harold’s House East Texas Alliance for Children and the Lufkin Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Alzheimer’s Association: Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter are among 13 nonprofits vying for the top spot.
The winner will receive $1,000 while four runners up will receive $250 from the American State Bank, according to an informational email provided by the bank.
The other organizations are: We Care Too, Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, Sisterhood of the Traveling Dress, Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, iServe365, Timpson Food for Thought, Community Christian Services-CCS Food Pantry, Boos Battle Support, Lindale Education Foundation and For the Silent.
Winnie Berry is a no-kill shelter that housed 182 animals in Angelina County, facilitated 170 adoptions and provided for 555 spay or neuter surgeries in 2019, according to their annual report.
Last year they were able to raise $259,068 for the benefit of local animals as well as to educate the public and improve overall animal welfare.
Harold’s House of East Texas Alliance for Children partners with law enforcement, child protective services, mental health professionals and court officials in Nacogdoches, Angelina and Sabine counties.
They advocate for children in an attempt to lessen the trauma many have experienced because of sexual and physical abuse, as well as from neglect.
The organization conducted 27 child sexual assault exams, 12 adult sexual assault exams, three child physical abuse exams and three adult physical abuse exams in 2019, according to their annual report. They also conducted 133 primary client forensic interviews and 249 secondary client interviews with a client base that averages 11 years of age.
The Lufkin Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a part of the Alzheimer’s Association in the Houston and Southeast Texas chapter. They conduct what they call the world’s largest event to raise awareness regarding Alzheimer’s — the annual walk, which helps to raise money for care, support and research.
The organization holds virtual programs to educate people about resources available for Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.
The first round of voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Voters can go to asbtxcharitablechange.pgtb.me/xzdxWF
The five nonprofits with the most votes will enter a second round for final voting. That final round begins at 9 a.m. Friday and end at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20 on the American State Bank Facebook page.
The bank will announce the winner on Dec. 21.
