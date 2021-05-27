The Hudson ISD Police Department is accepting reservations for the “MY FIGHT: Crimes Against Women Awareness & Prevention” seminars to be held this summer.
The department will host two sessions, one for teen girls in grades 7-12 on Wednesday and the other for the community on June 5. The free four-hour seminars begin at 9 a.m. and are followed by an optional two-hour self-defense course.
The classes will discuss red flags, gaslighting, grooming, controlling and manipulative behaviors, and stresses the importance of believing survivors and showing support for them, Hudson ISD officer Kristen Henley said. The classes will cover a variety of topics related to crimes against people including: statistics, red flags, situational awareness, law enforcement’s role, the court process, support for victims and more.
“I will be the main speaker during the seminar,” Henley said. “But the high school counselors and the other officers may chime in, especially at the end of a subject or before the beginning of a new subject.”
Chief Michael Daniel, officers Charles Lawrence and Bryan Holley, and counselors Sunny Lucas and Belisa Haas will assist, she said.
Attendees should dress comfortably and bring note-taking materials if they’re so inclined, Henley said. Lunch will be provided for those attending Wednesday's class. Those attending the June 5 session need to bring their own lunch or snacks.
Henley also will set up a box for attendees to leave notes or donations. Because the class is so new, Henley would appreciate any and all donations.
T-shirts saying “Our Fight” and a few other items will be for sale, and each T-shirt sale supplies three shirts to future students, she said.
Henley began holding these classes for the girls at Hudson High School during the last school year and wanted to expand those lessons and make them more accessible.
“It’s an unfortunate reality that females are susceptible to random and targeted acts of aggression, from emotional, psychological, physical and sexual violence. Knowledge is power,” she said.
“When it comes to crimes against women or people (in general), law enforcement is reactive. We don’t know it’s happening or has happened until the victim makes an outcry or reports it.”
She believes these classes can arm young women, especially, with the information they need to care for themselves. It is important children know early on what boundaries are and how to stick to them and respect them, she said.
“So many of our young females truly believe that these painful physical and emotional aggressions are normal, they were not prepared,” Henley said.
“Most importantly, we need to give permission to our children and our teen girls to say something, speak up if they are uncomfortable, listen to their intuition and if necessary, permission to fight back.”
Aggression toward women can be very personal, embarrassing or humiliating, she said. Because of this, many women never report the crimes and will go about their lives as if nothing ever occurred.
“The effects are devastating and could include depression, anxiety and self-harm, just to name a few,” Henley said.
She believes women aren’t taught to fight back, to go “totally feral on an attacker,” she said. They seem to need permission to defend themselves and this is a mindset Henley said she hopes to change in young women.
“Discussing, learning and training for the worst doesn’t mean living in fear or being paranoid about the dreadful things that could happen to them,” she said.
“If we all would take the time now to consider the these types of situations and scenarios happening to us, then our responses will come quicker, our minds sharper and our bodies will know what to do.”
