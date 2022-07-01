Oh, boy. I’ve been waiting for months, and it finally came in the mail.
No, not my secret Little Orphan Annie decoder pin. This is way, way more awesome.
It’s my Social Media Argument Championship ring, and it’s a beauty. Bigger than a Super Bowl ring. Better yet, I didn’t have to drink any Ovaltine to get it.
All I had to do was engage in a random social media argument. Which one, you may ask?
Pick one. There are so many out there, it’s harder not to fall into one than it is to find one. Every day brings a different news cycle with yet another topic sure to ignite controversy. The old adage “There are two sides to every story” doesn’t hold up any longer. Must be inflation.
Yup. I posted a random message — nothing more than my opinion — and before I knew it, some guy was coming at me, bro. Full blast with the top down, ready to beat my lowly thoughts into submission with his intellectual superiority.
I sure showed him. Smacked him around with a few facts, smugged me a smug smile and logged off for the night.
I wasn’t even surprised to receive my Argument ring. I knew I was the argument champ even before I slapped on my new finger bling.
Logged back on later intending to post a pic of my trophy — only to see the same guy posting the very same ring. He was smugging harder than I did, convinced he’d won. Why wouldn’t he? He’d gotten the same award.
This is a true story I just made up — about as true as some of the “facts” I read when I stagger into one of those argument webs. To tell the truth, I don’t engage in any of those disputes. Reading those squabbles is its own form of entertainment at times.
Not all the time. Mostly I just get dizzy from all the ’round-and-’round-we-go dialogue. So much of it devolves from a few innocuous statements into outright vitriol. One can almost see the spittle flying while the commenter is typing. I’ve imagined all those arguers locked in one room so they’d have to go face-to-face. The vision alone gave me a headache.
I’ve witnessed those confrontations continue for days. Who has time for that? Ain’t they got a job? Or a hobby? I’d sure hate for my last minutes on Earth to take place while I’m cussing somebody on a keyboard.
All this bickering, and to what end? I have no idea. I learned a long time ago to avoid such situations. Not because I’m worried I’ll lose, but because when it comes to some subjects, every person thinks he or she is right. Gone are the days of anyone actually sitting back and thinking, “Wow. He or she has a point. Perhaps I’m wrong.”
Also gone are the days when a person might actually try and process another’s words instead of mentally formulating a response as the other speaker expresses his or her thoughts. Aristotle supposedly said, “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.”
Bet Aristotle wasn’t on social media. I can’t imagine the argument he’d have sparked with such an observation.
Folks throw opinions like rocks, and it’s not always possible to duck ’em. I get my share of email from men and/or women who disagree with something I’ve written. The vast majority are cordial in nature, but occasionally I’ll get one specked with spittle. I mean, somehow, I’ve made somebody downright angry simply because my thoughts and theirs don’t align. Years ago, I actually made attempts to explain myself, and those times taught me a valuable lesson.
Namely, that I’ve got a better chance of changing the weather than I’ll ever have of changing someone’s mind.
Likewise, unless the other party can present real facts, any further engagement is pointless. It’s not as if we’re participating in an official debate, complete with actual rules for decorum and judges determining who wins the big Argument Championship ring. Debates have time limits. Social media spats don’t.
Another lesson I’ve learned: Once a person starts “shouting,” he or she no longer is trying to make a point but simply arguing on emotion. I’ve even learned to ask a party before we begin a conversation: “Are you here to make a real point, or are you here just to vent? ’Cause I ain’t got time to be a venting target.”
There are 86 billion neurons in the human brain. There are 7.96 billion humans roaming this planet.
And we really expect to get all those neurons to match up on every single topic?
Ain’t gonna happen, and arguing about it ain’t gonna help.
If we really want to win the big Argument Championship ring, it’s not going to happen on social media.
We’re better off just drinking more Ovaltine.
