Pineywoods National Wild Turkey Federation committee members are, from the left, Jennifer Renolds, Delbert Reynolds, Dorothy Morgan, James Morgan, Kathy Braden, Richard Capps, Garry Brock, Kim Brock, Manse Draper, Pineywoods chapter president, and Sherrie Hambrick. NWTF Regional Director Shawn Roberts is at the podium.
The Texas State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation volunteers met Jan. 15 in Lufkin to recognize the 2021 best chapters and volunteers in Texas.
After a year without any activity in 2020, due to COVID lockdowns, everything was back on track for 2021 for the NWTF in Texas.
Tony Hawley, Texas State NWTF president, and Shawn Roberts, NWTF regional director, presented the awards for 2021.
The Pineywoods NWTF Chapter was well represented at the event. Chapter president Manse Draper accepted two awards for the Pineywoods NWTF Chapter.
Hawley said the Pineywoods Chapter has been Texas’ leading chapter for 35 years, grossing more than $2 million for Conservation of the Wild Turkey and preservation of the hunting heritage in Texas.
The Pineywoods NWTF Chapter had the highest net income ($85,159) and the most sponsor members (47) in Texas for 2021 and received top awards for both categories.
Larry Jordan, Pineywoods banquet chair, was awarded the 2021 Texas State Volunteer of the Year for his work. Roberts said the Pineywoods Chapter’s 2021 Banquet was the best organized banquet he has ever worked.
Roberts also presented Dale Bounds, past President of the Texas State Chapter, with the 2020 Legends Award for his service to the Texas State Board and past leadership of the Pineywoods Chapter. The Texas State Board also made Bounds a Texas State Board member emeritus.
