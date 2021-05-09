The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Angelina County: a Special Weather Statement until 6:15 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.
At 5:28 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Apple Springs to 6 miles southeast of Etoile to San Augustine, moving southeast at 25 mph. Quarter-size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Impacted locations include Lufkin, Diboll, Milam, Hudson, Huntington, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Wells, Bland Lake, Woden, Pollok, Rosevine, Macune, Etoile, Burke, Zavalla, Chireno, Broaddus and Central.
The NWS suggests moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and could lead to flash flooding. Don’t attempt to drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
