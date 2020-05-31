Angelina College is pleased to release the names of the 177 students named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify, students must have enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of college-level work and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “C.”
Students making the Dean’s List were:
Alexandria, Louisiana: Kyron Gibson.
Alto: Bradley Barrow and Jesilyn Reyes.
Apple Springs: Anastasya Ford.
Austin: Alec E. Worden.
Bastrop: Kaylee Berdoll.
Beaumont: Dalton Roblin.
Broaddus: Hailey Quinney.
Bronson: Lisa Zela.
Bryan: Brenda Sanchez.
Chireno: Kayla Durrett.
Clute: Kaitlyn Rios.
Conroe: Triston Dixon and Briana Sherman.
Copperas Cove: Jayda Carter.
Corrigan: Kaytlynn Fussell, Melanie Guerrero and Colton Lovell.
Crockett: Valentin Chavez, Madelyn Conner, Chloe Cook, Charmayne Easterling and Carlos Villanueva.
Cypress: Savannah Keziah.
Diboll: Adrian Alonso, Mirella Carrillo-Ibarra, Alicia Ibarra-Villanueva and Adrian Rios.
Douglass: Riley Lucas.
Etoile: Tracy Miller and Jillian Quisenberry.
Euless: Kalina Heimuli.
Fort Washington, Maryland: Travis Henson.
Garrison: Katie Clark.
Grapeland: Jessie Payne and Bryan Perez.
Hawkins: Kayla Robinson.
Helotes: Ebbie Rodriguez.
Houston: Alexander Siv and Usman Sotomi.
Huntington: Meghan Colbert, Kristen Evans, Ja’Lenski Hewitt, Bailey Litton, Ashley Munroe, Lindsey Newcomb, Jayci Oliver, Jacob Schmidt, Sawyre Thornhill, Caleb Wafer, Callie Williams, Karly Williams and Tatum Williams.
Iota, Louisiana: Joshua Youngblood.
Jasper: Joshua Justice and Leslie Ortiz.
Livingston: Heather Atkinson, Shawn Boone, Phaedra Brothers, Corinn Crow, Hannah Hill, Summer Hoffer, Stefani Lolley, Kayla Maze, Brandon Parker, Shelby Parrish, Austin Pena, Linda Rose, Briana Spinks and Avary Strange.
London, England: Mikolaj Stan.
Lovelady: Nyesha Pope.
Lufkin: Ivan Acevedo, Adriana Alegria, Rogelio Alvarado, Brent Barber, Linda Beauchamp, Coveney Bobbitt, Adrian Bocanegra, Carys Bocock, Rebecca Branske, Christinajean Bunge, Preston Butler, Jonathan Chavez, Eliberto Cuellar, Alayna Daniel, Alexandria Davis, Alexandra Diosdado, Kaylee Frazier, Erin Gallagher, Maricela Garcia Lizcano, Joshua Giles, Brittany Guidry, Nancy Gutierrez, Noah Havard, Christopher Hutto, Cameron Kesinger, Alexis Kirksey, Alyssa Kolb, Gavin Kuhn-Looney, DeVondre Lemons, Maci Lightfoot, Baley Linton, Alexis Lopez, Ryann Martin, Priscilla Mata, Patrick Miller, Dante Mills, Datra Moreland, Yamileth Moreno, Jessica Morris, Jessica Mothershed, Shelly Muro, Zachary Murray, Kaitlyn Neal, Caydin Parker, Trillanee Price, Julia Ramirez, Mark-David Reeder, James Reese, Glenda Rodgers, Keegan Rodriguez, Joseph Rojo, John Ross, Milak Ross, Hugo Sanchez, Silvia Santoyo, Jase Schoenthaler, Kristin Scott, Richard Shoffitt, Lakeitha Simmons, Jarynn Sprinkle, Blair Strickland, Megan Turrentine and Andrea Vidal.
Magnolia: Savannah Robertson.
Milam: Nicole Ruland Perry.
Monahans: Marley Tambunga.
Nacogdoches: Robyn Adams, Hannah Alexander, Mitzi Balderas, Britney Castle, Atzuri Espinoza, Pedro Garcia, Heather Harper, Evelin Hernandez, Dillon Martin, Michelle Montero, Britney Porter, Viviana Santoyo, Cameron Shepherd, Drew Shifflet, Kolton Steel and Tania Zavala Hernandez.
Null: Kaitlyn Odom.
Orange: Madison Murdock.
Pearland: Ashley Okolovitch.
Pineland: Alma Schovajsa.
Pollok: Kelly Carr, Skylor Hinshaw, Olga Luna and Joel Marroquin.
Port Neches: Haden Wiggins.
Porter: Bety Hernandez Ortega.
Richmond, California: Emmanuel Adeoye.
Richmond, Texas: Marissa Gonzales and Nathan Hardcastle.
San Augustine: Jeremy Schaeffer.
Trinity: Morgan Robertson and Stephen Smith.
Veldhoven, The Netherlands: Sven Van den Oever.
Wells: Reagan Harris.
Winnsboro: Jamie Vose.
Woodville: Sarah Litton and Alexis White.
Zavalla: Don Easley and Macy Runnels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.