In an attempt to curb the number of homeless animals finding their way to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, Wendy’s Misfits animal rescue has been selling $25 spay vouchers for local pets.
The rescue started selling the vouchers at the Angelina County Farmers Market July 2, prompting around 80 people to purchase them, said Zeata Rowe, a volunteer for the organization.
Wendy’s Misfits has provided spay and neuter vouchers before, but in 2021 decided to limit the vouchers to the females, she said.
“By doing females, we feel we get more bang for our buck,” Rowe said. “Every litter we stop is that many fewer animals that have to be spayed.”
They will make exceptions occasionally when feral cats have been trapped, only because it is impossible for most to tell what the sex of the cat is before it is trapped. But most male animals will be referred to the low-cost neuter program through the Winnie Berry Humane Society, Salvation Animal Rescue or Dehart Veterinary Services, Rowe said.
While volunteering and adoption can help, the way to change the number of homeless animals in Angelina County is to stop overpopulation at the source, Rowe said. Having animals spayed and neutered can stop new ones from being born by the hundreds each year.
“Adoption is not a solution, not to pet overpopulation,” Rowe said. “The way to change that, to reduce the number going in, is to spay animals.”
The program initially didn’t ask pet owners for money, it just provided the vouchers. But with so few donations coming in, the need for the program to be low-cost, rather than free, became apparent, Rowe said.
The decision to sell them once a month at the farmers market came after the number of individuals reaching out for the vouchers dwindled this spring; Rowe also needed a break after working the program for a few years, she said.
This alternative led to a huge response, though.
“I was amazed at the response,” Rowe said.
The rescue printed 100 vouchers that need to be used within the next 30 days. Of the 100, 80 were picked up, she said.
The vouchers can be used at the Angelina Animal Hospital, known for its partnerships with local rescues to provide low-cost procedures including spay and neuter to county residents.
And while these vouchers are used with the hospital, the rescue also has partnered with the West Loop Animal Clinic, which also provides some of these services.
