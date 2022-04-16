Richard Martin Jr., a Dunbar graduate, was recently honored by the University of Central Arkansas as they named their track after their longtime coach this past season.
Martin is a member of the Dunbar High School Hall of Honor before he moved on to Central Arkansas as a student-athlete. Following his graduation from there, he spent the following 50 years at the school before announcing his retirement at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic school year.
The school had a ceremony during the most recent football season to honor Martin.
“Coach Richard Martin has been a part of the UCA fabric for 50 years,” UCA director of athletics Brad Teague said. “His tenure is remarkable and unparalleled. Richard played football and ran track for the Bears, and since then, his whole career has been devoted to those two sports at the University of Central Arkansas. For someone who has given so much to this institution, it makes perfect sense to name the track in his honor. We are proud for Coach Martin to have this recognition on our campus forever.”
Martin, the longest tenured coach in UCA Athletics history, was a standout track athlete and football player in the early 1970s — a four-year letterman in both — and then moved directly into coaching both sports.
Martin earned his BSE in education from UCA in 1976 and immediately began working as a graduate assistant coach for the football and track teams.
The following fall, after earning his M.S.E. in Health Education, he became a full-time assistant in football, track and field and cross country.
While leading the UCA track and field program, Martin won five Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference championships and was a five-time winner of the NAIA District 17 Coach of the Year Award and AIC Coach of the Year Award. His women’s cross country team won the school’s first Gulf South Conference championship for UCA in 1998. In all, Martin coached more than 40 indoor and outdoor All-Americans and numerous student-athletes who have been inducted in the UCA Sports Hall of Fame.
As a track and field student-athlete, Martin earned numerous accolades, capturing AIC Championships in the 200-yard dash (1974), 100-yard dash (1975), the mile relay (1975) and helping set a UCA and AIC record in the 400-yard relay (1975).
Martin also earned All-American honors in the mile relay when UCA finished second in the NAIA National Championship meet.
Martin is a member of the UCA Sports Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame. Following his retirement from coaching, he now serves as Senior Diversity & Inclusion Administrator in the athletic department.
