Nacogdoches County Chamber and community leaders will join the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber delegation at the State Capitol during the 88th legislative session.
Small groups from both communities will meet with elected representatives and state agency staff on Feb. 14. Large group meetings and an evening reception will be Feb. 15.
“We are honored to once again travel to Austin as a cohesive group with Lufkin and Nacogdoches being represented,” said Tara Watson-Watkins, Lufkin chamber president and CEO. “When we work together to make our voices heard, it only elevates our East Texas region. For all of us to be successful, we must walk beside each other and have a united front.”
The objective is to convey the chambers’ legislative priorities to state lawmakers and to hear updates on proposed legislative and regulatory changes impacting East Texas businesses.
“The Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce board recently made a conscious decision to take an active role in advocacy,” said Nacogdoches County Chamber President/CEO C. Wayne Mitchell. “The Chamber must engage in public policy and working together with Lufkin will strengthen our influence on policy makers.”
An overview of Nacogdoches County Chamber board-approved legislative priorities for 2023 includes:
■ Transportation — Stay engaged in the I-69 initiative to ensure the project moves forward and benefits Nacogdoches County.
■ Education — Monitor the transition of Stephen F. Austin State University to the University of Texas System. Oppose unfunded mandates for public schools.
■ Infrastructure investment — Support investment in infrastructure that will result in Nacogdoches County being more attractive for investment.
■ Health care — Oppose legislative mandates that increase the cost to employers who provide health care benefits to employees.
■ Economic development — Support investments in land and housing that will result in Nacogdoches County being more attractive for investment.
More on each of the legislative/public policy priories is available at Nacogdoches.org and at the chamber office at 2516 North St.
“Nacogdoches is positioned to prosper if we can have success in these areas. To accomplish our objectives will not be easy and will take work, cooperation and unity. But it can be done,” Mitchell said.
Anyone interested in participating in Chamber Days 2023 may contact the Nacogdoches County Chamber at (936) 560-5533 or the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber at (936) 634-6644 for more event information, including registration for Austin hotel room blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.