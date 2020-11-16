A Central ISD school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning on U.S. Highway 69 with no major injuries reported.
Superintendent Justin Risner said the crash involved one vehicle and a district school bus.
"All students and the driver of the bus had no major injuries and no students or staff members were transported to the hospital," Risner said. "The accident occurred around 7 a.m. this morning."
The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated the crash, according to a press release from Sgt. David Hendry.
The press release states that the school bus was hit on the left side when the driver, facing east on Thigpen Road at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69, failed to yield right of way from the stop sign.
The driver is identified as 28-year-old Lauren Curry of Pollok, and she was not injured during the crash. There were 28 student passengers, eight of which reported minor injuries, none of which were transported for treatment, according to the press release.
The southbound 2001 Chevrolet pickup was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 69. The driver is identified as 74-year-old Stephen Corbeil of Pollok. Both he and a passenger were transported to CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.
The press release states there is no additional information at this time.
